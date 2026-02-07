SEC Seeking Double-Digit NCAA Tournament Bids, Again

SEC basketball reached unprecedented heights during the 2024-25 season. The league earned a record-breaking 14 bids to the NCAA Tournament.

In previous years, some of the best teams in the country were at the top of the SEC. What made last season so unique was the depth of the league, combined with top-end talent, led by the eventual National Champs, Florida. Six of the top 16 seeds were from the SEC, and a record-breaking eight teams advanced to the Sweet 16.

SEC basketball still has plenty of depth this season. As of February 6, ESPN’s Joe Lunardi projects 10 teams in the 2026 NCAA Tournament field. However, the top-end talent isn’t quite there. Of the 10 teams in Lunardi’s projection, only Florida and Vanderbilt are Top 16 seeds, with the Gators on the 3-seed line.

“What’s missing from a year ago is the staggering number of elite SEC teams coupled with greater depth across the sport,” writes Lunardi. “Last season was a perfect setup: The SEC was not only great, but the ACC and Big East were down. There were also no bid stealers, creating more openings. This season is more balanced between high-major conferences, which means the SEC might produce only the second- or third-most tournament teams. No harm, no foul.”

After a couple of ugly losses in non-conference play, Kentucky has found new life against SEC foes, winning seven of its last eight. Lunardi currently has the Cats as a No. 7 seed, with an average seed of 6.95 on Bracket Matrix. Kentucky can continue to climb that ladder with one of the most difficult remaining schedules in the country ahead. A half-game back in the SEC standings, Mark Pope’s squad has a big opportunity, but can the injury-plagued group stay hot? Big Blue Nation can only hope.

NCAA Tournament Projections on Bracket Matrix

Vanderbilt: 3.41

Florida: 3.93

Tennessee: 5.03

Alabama: 5.27

Arkansas: 5.67

Kentucky: 6.95

Auburn: 7.43

Texas A&M: 7.63

Georgia: 9.46

Texas: 10.9

Missouri: 11

Saturday SEC Schedule

Noon | No. 21 Arkansas (-6.5) at Mississippi State | ESPN2

1:00 | Missouri (+1.5) at South Carolina | SEC Network

2:00 | Ole Miss at Texas | ESPN2

3:30 | Oklahoma at Vanderbilt | SEC Network

4:00 | Alabama (+1.5) at Auburn | ESPN2

6:00 | Georgia at LSU | SEC Network

8:30 | Tennessee at Kentucky | ESPN

8:30 | Florida (-4.5) at Texas A&M | SEC Network

Want more Kentucky basketball intel? Join KSR Plus for access to bonus content and KSBoard, KSR’s message board, to chat with fellow Cats fans and get exclusive scoop.

SEC Standings