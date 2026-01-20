SEC Bulletin Board: Five games in and it's anybody's conference to win

Welcome back to the SEC Bulletin Board, our weekly check-in on the best conference in college basketball. You already know that KSR is locked in on the Kentucky Wildcats 24/7, but the rest of the league is too good (and too chaotic) to ignore. We are now five games into conference play, and the standings already look ridiculous, the NET is full of SEC logos, and nobody feels safe on any given night.

Before the next round of games, use this new bulletin board as your weekly cheat sheet for the rest of the SEC. Study it now so you’re informed when you’re talking SEC Basketball with your friends or while on your next date. You know the drill. Here’s the Tuesday, January 20 edition. Volume 2.

What Saturday taught us

Saturday in the SEC showed us that you can’t count out the Kentucky Wildcats, especially in Knoxville. The Wildcats have won six of seven on the Vols’ floor, and won back-to-back stunners in the conference last week.

Elsewhere, Ole Miss learned that it can lean on late heroics from freshman Patton Pinkins again. He hit game-winners in consecutive road games for the Rebels last week. Also, Georgia proved it belongs in the conversation by beating No. 17 Arkansas by 14 points, and Vanderbilt lost a second game in a row after starting 16-0, although it was to the defending national champ, Florida, in Nashville.

The Standings

It’s anyone’s conference through five league games, with Texas A&M and Florida leading the way with one loss apiece.

Texas A&M 4-1 (14-4)

4-1 (14-4) Florida 4-1 (13-5)

4-1 (13-5) Vanderbilt 3-2 (16-2)

3-2 (16-2) Georgia 3-2 (15-3)

3-2 (15-3) Alabama 3-2 (13-5)

3-2 (13-5) Arkansas 3-2 (13-5)

3-2 (13-5) Missouri 3-2 (13-5)

3-2 (13-5) Kentucky 3-2 (12-6)

3-2 (12-6) Ole Miss 3-2 (11-7)

3-2 (11-7) Tennessee 2-3 (12-6)

2-3 (12-6) Auburn 2-3 (11-7)

2-3 (11-7) Texas 2-3 (11-7)

2-3 (11-7) Mississippi State 2-3 (10-8)

2-3 (10-8) LSU 1-4 (13-5)

1-4 (13-5) Oklahoma 1-4 (11-7)

1-4 (11-7) South Carolina 1-4 (10-8)

All SEC teams are Top 100 in the NET; 11 are Top 50

The Southeastern Conference is the best conference in basketball again, even if slightly down from a year ago. As it stands now, every SEC team is ranked within the Top 100 of the NET Rankings, from Vanderbilt at No. 13 to Mississippi State at No. 95.

No other conference has all of its teams ranked inside the Top 120. The SEC has 11 in the Top 50.

Over 25% of SEC games have been close

According to the SEC’s weekly notes, 27.5% of conference games have been decided by fewer than four points or in overtime.

MALACHI MORENO WINS IT IN UNREAL FASHION FOR KENTUCKY



WOW 😱@KentuckyMBB pic.twitter.com/vi77oopDfi — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) January 15, 2026

More buzzer beaters in the SEC tonight — this time it's Patton Pinkins!pic.twitter.com/p8bEb3IgET — Jeff Borzello (@jeffborzello) January 15, 2026

SEC teams in the AP Top 25

The new weekly AP poll dropped on Monday, with five SEC teams among the 25 best in the country. Three more received votes. Better luck next week to Kentucky, Tennessee, and Texas A&M.

15. Vanderbilt (16-2)

16. Florida (13-5)

17. Alabama (13-5)

20. Arkansas (13-5)

21. Georgia (15-3)

SEC Player of the Week

At 6-foot-10 and 265 pounds, Florida’s Rueben Chinyelu won the January 19 edition of the SEC’s Player of the Week award. Chinyelu helped the Gators beat Oklahoma and Vanderbilt, averaging 9.5 points, 11.0 rebounds and 2.0 blocks in those games, both on the road. In Nashville, he recorded a 20-point double-double, scoring 16 points in the second half.

Jan 17, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Florida Gators center Rueben Chinyelu (9) celebrates the win against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the second half at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

The Other SEC Player of the Week

With respect to Denzel Aberdeen, the other SEC Player of the Week award goes to Alabama point guard Labaron Philon Jr., the league’s second-leading scorer. Philon scored 32 points in a win at Mississippi State, making 10 of 14 shots in Starkville. He followed that up with 23 points in a close win at Oklahoma, including the and-one finish with 20 seconds to go.

Box Score Shenanigans

Here, you will find some of the recent stats that jump off the pages.

35 second-half points : Kentucky’s Denzel Aberdeen led both of the Wildcats’ comebacks last week, scoring a combined 35 points in the second halves at LSU and Tennessee. Aberdeen shot 12-for-18 from the field with five made three-pointers after halftime of those games.

: Kentucky’s led both of the Wildcats’ comebacks last week, scoring a combined 35 points in the second halves at LSU and Tennessee. Aberdeen shot 12-for-18 from the field with five made three-pointers after halftime of those games. Somto’s block party: Georgia center Somto Cyril , a former UK commit under John Calipari, blocked seven shots against Calipari’s Razorbacks. With his help, UGA scored 29 points off 17 Arkansas turnovers, winning 90-76 in Athens.

Georgia center , a former UK commit under John Calipari, blocked seven shots against Calipari’s Razorbacks. With his help, UGA scored 29 points off 17 Arkansas turnovers, winning 90-76 in Athens. Auburn’s freshman heater: Auburn freshman Filip Jovic has the hottest hand since SEC play began. Jovic went 13-for-16 last week and in all league games he’s 19-for-23 (82.6%), meaning he has only missed four shots in five SEC games.

Auburn freshman has the hottest hand since SEC play began. Jovic went 13-for-16 last week and in all league games he’s 19-for-23 (82.6%), meaning he has only missed four shots in five SEC games. AST/TO : Before losing to the Dawgs, Arkansas had 27 assists and only four turnovers in the Razorbacks’ 108-74 win at South Carolina last week. Star freshman Darius Acuff Jr. accounted for 13 of the assists with zero turnovers, along with 18 points.

: Before losing to the Dawgs, Arkansas had 27 assists and only four turnovers in the Razorbacks’ 108-74 win at South Carolina last week. Star freshman accounted for 13 of the assists with zero turnovers, along with 18 points. Texas at the line: Texas leads the entire country in free throw attempts per game (28.6) and ranks third nationally in free throws made (20.9). The Longhorns live at the line.

Texas leads the entire country in free throw attempts per game (28.6) and ranks third nationally in free throws made (20.9). The Longhorns live at the line. Vandy’s clean offense: Vanderbilt protects the ball. The Commodores lead the country in offensive steal percentage (6.4%) and block rate allowed (5.2%), meaning they’re the best at not getting swiped or blocked.

Game of the Week

Two teams are taking the middle of the week off from competition: Alabama after a two-game road trip, and Tennessee after blowing a 17-point lead at home to Kentucky. The Tide and Vols will play each other on Saturday in Tuscaloosa.

The other fourteen teams play Tuesday or Wednesday games, headlined by a top-20 matchup in Fayetteville, Arkansas. No. 20 Arkansas hosts No. 15 Vanderbilt in the game of the week.

Jan 3, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks guards Meleek Thomas (1) and Darius Acuff Jr (5) talk to head coach John Calipari during the second half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Tuesday, Jan. 20

LSU at #16 Florida (ESPN2) – 7:00 p.m.

(ESPN2) – 7:00 p.m. Oklahoma at South Carolina (SEC Network) – 7:00 p.m.

(SEC Network) – 7:00 p.m. #15 Vanderbilt at #20 Arkansas (ESPN) – 9:00 p.m.

(ESPN) – 9:00 p.m. Auburn at Ole Miss (ESPNU) – 9:00 p.m.

(ESPNU) – 9:00 p.m. #21 Georgia at Missouri (SEC Network) – 9:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 21

Texas at Kentucky (SEC Network) – 7:00 p.m.

(SEC Network) – 7:00 p.m. Mississippi State at Texas A&M (SEC Network) – 9:00 p.m.

Looking Ahead

As the early standings show, the SEC can’t look past any game, so it’s a one-game-at-a-time mentality around here. Still, it would be irresponsible of us to not list Saturday’s slate of games, too. Alabama and unranked Tennessee is the marquee game to watch after Kentucky and Ole Miss start the day on ESPN.

Saturday, Jan. 24

Ole Miss at Kentucky (ESPN) – 12:00 p.m.

(ESPN) – 12:00 p.m. #21 Georgia at Texas (SEC Network) – 1:00 p.m.

(SEC Network) – 1:00 p.m. Oklahoma at Missouri (ESPN2) – 2:00 p.m.

(ESPN2) – 2:00 p.m. South Carolina at Texas A&M (SEC Network) – 3:30 p.m.

(SEC Network) – 3:30 p.m. Auburn at #16 Florida (ESPN2) – 4:00 p.m.

(ESPN2) – 4:00 p.m. #15 Vanderbilt at Mississippi State (SEC Network) – 6:00 p.m.

(SEC Network) – 6:00 p.m. Tennessee at #17 Alabama (ESPN) – 8:30 p.m.

(ESPN) – 8:30 p.m. LSU at #20 Arkansas (SEC Network) – 8:30 p.m.

That’s your weekly SEC cheat sheet. Read it now, sound smarter later, and pretend you’ve been watching Georgia basketball all season when they show up on Kentucky’s schedule.