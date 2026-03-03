SEC Bulletin Board: Florida Clinches; One Week Before Nashville

Greetings, SEC basketball fans. This will be our last SEC Bulletin Board of the year, as the SEC’s regular season wraps up this week. Next Monday, we’ll begin a thorough preview of the conference tournament in Nashville. Even better, KSR is heading to Nashville on Wednesday to witness all of the postseason action (and honky tonking) firsthand.

But first, one last look around the conference during the 2025-26 regular season.

What The Second-To-Last Saturday Taught Us

The Gators are champs. Florida clinched at least a share of the SEC’s regular-season title by destroying No. 20 Arkansas on Saturday, winning 111-77 in Gainesville. The loss tied John Calipari‘s career worst; the other was Kentucky’s 34-point loss to Duke in 2018. He and Todd Golden nearly fought on Saturday, too.

Elsewhere, Big Blue Nation had a ton of fun watching Kentucky run Vanderbilt out of Rupp Arena before No. 17 Alabama edged out No. 22 Tennessee in Knoxville. Texas upsetting Texas A&M in College Station also made noise around the league.

The Standings

#5 Florida 14-2 (23-6)

(23-6) #16 Alabama 12-4 (22-7)

(22-7) #20 Arkansas 11-5 (21-8)

(21-8) Missouri 10-6 (20-9)

(20-9) #23 Tennessee 10-6 (20-9)

(20-9) Kentucky 10-6 (19-10)

(19-10) #24 Vanderbilt 9-7 (22-7)

(22-7) Texas A&M 9-7 (19-10)

(19-10) Texas 9-7 (18-11)

(18-11) Georgia 8-8 (20-9)

(20-9) Auburn 6-10 (15-14)

(15-14) Oklahoma 5-11 (15-14)

(15-14) Mississippi State 5-11 (13-16)

(13-16) Ole Miss 4-12 (12-17)

(12-17) LSU 3-13 (15-14)

(15-14) South Carolina 3-13 (12-17)

SEC Player of the Week

The SEC’s Co-Player of the Week awards go to a couple of players who took down Tennessee: Latrell Wrightsell Jr. of Alabama and Mark Mitchell of Missouri. Wrightstell scored 25 points on 6-of-9 three-point shooting in the thriller at Tennessee over the weekend. He shot 52% from the field, 52.6% from three, and 87.5% from the foul line last week.

Mitchell averaged 20 points per game in wins over Tennessee and Mississippi State. He went 8-for-13 from the field for 23 points against the 22nd-ranked Vols.

The SEC’s Freshman of the Week honor went to Kentucky’s own Malachi Moreno, his first time winning the award.

Other SEC Player of the Week

Because we make the rules around here, Collin Chandler is KSR’s final Other SEC Player of the Week this season. Also, because we make the rules around here, Chandler gets credit for a seventh three-pointer in the win over Vanderbilt. The one that went in, but the officials waved off for some nonsense.

Before the red-hot game at home, Chandler made the first three of the game at South Carolina, then the three-point dagger to put the game away late.

Kentucky Wildcats guard Collin Chandler (5) celebrates a three point basket during the NCAA college basketball game between the Kentucky Wildcats and the Georgia Bulldogs on Tuesday, Feb. 17, 2026, at Rupp Arena in Lexington, Ky. Photo by Crawford Ifland, Kentucky Sports Radio/On3

Box Score Shenanigans

Oweh with another 20: With 23 points against Vanderbilt, Otega Oweh passed Antonio Reeves for the most 20-point games against the SEC. Oweh’s 20 20-point games in two seasons edged out Reeves’ 19, still with two regular-season games to go. Oweh scored 20 in 12 of UK’s 16 SEC games this year.

With 23 points against Vanderbilt, passed Antonio Reeves for the most 20-point games against the SEC. Oweh’s 20 20-point games in two seasons edged out Reeves’ 19, still with two regular-season games to go. Oweh scored 20 in 12 of UK’s 16 SEC games this year. Billy Richmond catching fire: Heating up in Fayetteville, Billy Richmond has five straight games with 20+ points. The sophomore wing never had a 20-pointer before his current five-game run.

Heating up in Fayetteville, has five straight games with 20+ points. The sophomore wing never had a 20-pointer before his current five-game run. Gillespie wasted: Tennessee wasted a big game by Ja’Kobi Gillespie . The Vols’ point guard scored 26 points with eight steals and seven assists in the tough loss to Alabama. Tennessee missed three shots within five feet of the basket in the final seconds.

Tennessee wasted a big game by . The Vols’ point guard scored 26 points with eight steals and seven assists in the tough loss to Alabama. Tennessee missed three shots within five feet of the basket in the final seconds. Dunkyard Dawgs: Already the NCAA leader in dunking this year, Georgia had 10 dunks in Saturday’s win over South Carolina. They windmilled and crammed all over the Gamecocks.

Already the NCAA leader in dunking this year, Georgia had 10 dunks in Saturday’s win over South Carolina. They windmilled and crammed all over the Gamecocks. Florida’s margin of victory: Florida rattled off nine in a row to win the league’s regular season, beating teams by an average of 22 points in that run. Kentucky was the only team to keep it in single digits (9).

Game of the (Mid)Week

The league crammed all but one of the midweek games into tomorrow night, headlined by Kentucky’s trip to A&M.

Tuesday, March 3

#23 Tennessee at South Carolina (SEC Network) – 6:00 p.m.

#16 Alabama at Georgia (ESPNEWS) – 6:30 p.m.

Kentucky at Texas A&M (ESPN2) – 7:00 p.m.

Missouri at Oklahoma (ESPNU) – 7:00 p.m.

Mississippi State at #5 Florida (SEC Network) – 8:00 p.m.

Ole Miss at #24 Vanderbilt (SEC+) – 8:00 p.m.

LSU at Auburn (SEC Network) – 10:00 p.m.

Wednesday, March 4

Texas at #20 Arkansas (ESPN2) – 7:00 p.m.

Looking Forward To Saturday

The regular season wraps up on Saturday, with Kentucky again playing in the marquee game on the schedule. Arkansas-Missouri is a good appetizer at noon, then Tennessee-Vanderbilt leading into Kentucky-Florida.

Saturday, March 7

#20 Arkansas at Missouri (ESPN) – 12:00 p.m.

South Carolina at Ole Miss (SEC Network) – 1:00 p.m.

#24 Vanderbilt at #23 Tennessee (ESPN/U) – 2:00 p.m.

Georgia at Mississippi State (SEC Network) – 3:30 p.m.

#5 Florida at Kentucky (ESPN) – 4:00 p.m.

Texas A&M at LSU (SEC Network) – 6:00 p.m.

Auburn at #16 Alabama (ESPN) – 8:30 p.m.

Oklahoma at Texas (SEC Network) – 8:30 p.m.

We’ll bring the bulletin board out next year. Until then, it goes into the attic with the Jodie Meeks t-shirts and the SEC Tournament trophies.