SEC Bulletin Board: Stats, storylines, and shenanigans around the conference

Workshopping a new weekly notebook here (title to change weekly until I stop overthinking it) that will monitor the 15 SEC teams not named the Kentucky Wildcats throughout the rest of the basketball season. We already stay dialed in on all things Kentucky around here, as do you, so sometimes other league matters can slip through the cracks. For instance, did you even know that the SEC has 11 teams in the top 50 of the NET? What if I told you that Georgia leads the entire country in points per game?

It’s nuggets like those, and others, that we will track from week to week until the road leads us to Nashville in March. Consider this your weekly cheat sheet for the rest of the SEC. Read it now, sound smarter later when you’re talking basketball with your friends or around the office. It’ll help you get ready for all of Kentucky’s remaining opponents, too.

Now that we’re on the same page, here’s the Tuesday, January 13 edition. Volume 1.

What Saturday Taught Us

Three games in, the SEC standings already look ridiculous. Texas A&M and Vanderbilt are the lone unbeaten teams, exactly like nobody predicted. Vanderbilt is also the SEC’s highest-ranked team in the new AP Top 25 at No. 10, a slight improvement from its No. 11 preseason spot in the SEC poll.

Behind Vandy and the Aggies, Arkansas/Florida/Georgia/Mizzou/Mississippi State are all 2-1, and a pile-up of supposed contenders, including Kentucky, is stuck at 1-2. Even Alabama has a losing record after dropping a home game to Texas on Saturday, one of the weekend’s most surprising outcomes. The other surprise was Steven Pearl beating John Calipari by 20+.

AUBURN DOMINATES NO. 15 ARKANSAS IN THE JUNGLE 😤 @AuburnMBB pic.twitter.com/GzZSayc6Ai — SEC Network (@SECNetwork) January 11, 2026

LSU, the Wildcats’ next opponent, is the lone winless team.

The Standings

Texas A&M : 3-0 (13-3)

: (13-3) Vanderbilt : 3-0 (16-0)

: (16-0) Arkansas : 2-1 (12-4)

: (12-4) Florida : 2-1 (11-5)

: (11-5) Georgia : 2-1 (14-2)

: (14-2) Mississippi State : 2-1 (10-6)

: (10-6) Missouri : 2-1 (12-4)

: (12-4) Alabama : 1-2 (11-5)

: (11-5) Auburn : 1-2 (10-6)

: (10-6) Kentucky : 1-2 (10-6)

: (10-6) Ole Miss : 1-2 (9-7)

: (9-7) Oklahoma : 1-2 (11-5)

: (11-5) South Carolina : 1-2 (10-6)

: (10-6) Tennessee : 1-2 (11-5)

: (11-5) Texas : 1-2 (10-6)

: (10-6) LSU: 0-3 (12-4)

SEC Co-Players of the Week

Jan 7, 2026; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores guard Tyler Tanner (3) blows a kiss to the fans as he reacts after making a three point basket against the Alabama Crimson Tide during the second half at Memorial Gymnasium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

On Monday, the Southeastern Conference named Vanderbilt guard Tyler Tanner and Arkansas guard Darius Acuff Jr. its Co-Players of the Week. The former averaged 24.5 points, 5.0 assists, 3.5 steals and 3.0 rebounds in wins over No. 13 Alabama and LSU, and the latter with 22.5 points and 5.0 assists per game at Ole Miss and at Auburn.

The Other SEC Player of the Week

Since we have no say in the SEC’s actual Player(s) of the Week, we’ll name our own here each week, beginning with one Big Blue Nation saw firsthand: Mississippi State guard Josh Hubbard. With a combined 50 points in two games for the Bulldogs last week, Hubbard now leads the SEC in scoring at 22.8 points per game. He scored 20 points in Mississippi State’s loss in Lexington on Saturday, following games of 30 and 38 points to start SEC play. He’s also hit a 3-pointer in 63 straight games and already has 11 games of 20+ points, both numbers that feel made up.

SEC Scoring List

Box Score Shenanigans

Tanner goes Trae Young : One of two SEC POTW, Vanderbilt’s Tyler Tanner had 29 points with seven assists and four steals in the win over Alabama. The last person to do that in a top-15 matchup? Trae Young at Oklahoma in 2018.

: One of two SEC POTW, Vanderbilt’s had 29 points with seven assists and four steals in the win over Alabama. The last person to do that in a top-15 matchup? Trae Young at Oklahoma in 2018. Acuff’s second half : The other SEC POTW, Darius Acuff Jr. , scored 20 of his 26 points in the second half of the Razorbacks’ win at Ole Miss. Cal has another star freshman guard, one who set the Arkansas record for consecutive games scoring double figures to start a career.

: The other SEC POTW, , scored 20 of his 26 points in the second half of the Razorbacks’ win at Ole Miss. Cal has another star freshman guard, one who set the Arkansas record for consecutive games scoring double figures to start a career. Bombs away at Bama: Alabama leads the country in 3-point attempts per game (36.3). We watched the Tide hit 15 of 38 in the SEC opener.

Alabama leads the country in 3-point attempts per game (36.3). We watched the Tide hit 15 of 38 in the SEC opener. A&M’s bench mob: Texas A&M is top-five nationally in bench points at 41.3 per game. Bucky Ball has depth in College Station, averaging 93.7 points per game as a team.

Dec 3, 2025; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Texas A&M Aggies bench reacts after a play against the Auburn Tigers during the second half at Neville Arena. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images

SEC Leading The Way

According to the league’s latest notes, SEC teams currently rank No. 1 nationally in seven categories, with Georgia leading the way in three stats:

Blocks per game (Georgia, 7.8)

(Georgia, 7.8) Fastbreak points (Georgia, 25.38)

(Georgia, 25.38) Rebounds per game (Florida, 47.0)

(Florida, 47.0) Rebounding margin (Florida, +15.9)

(Florida, +15.9) Scoring offense (Georgia, 96.4)

(Georgia, 96.4) Three-point attempts per game (Alabama, 36.3)

(Alabama, 36.3) Winning percentage (Vanderbilt, 1.000)

Four SEC Stars On The Wooden Award Midseason Top 25

Four players from the Southeastern Conference represent the league in the mid-year conversation for the Wooden Award:

Game Of The Week

With no top-25 matchups on the midweek schedule, we head to Knoxville, where the 24th-ranked Volunteers host one of the SEC’s two unbeaten teams, Texas A&M, on Tuesday night. Though ranked nationally, Tennessee has an early losing record in league play, so the Vols need to protect the Food City Center to avoid falling further down the standings.

Stick around for the second-best-not-Kentucky game on the midweek schedule. No. 18 Alabama plays at Mississippi State immediately after Tennessee-A&M on the SEC Network.

Tuesday, Jan. 13

Texas A&M at #24 Tennessee (SEC Network) – 7:00 p.m.

(SEC Network) – 7:00 p.m. #19 Florida at Oklahoma (ESPN2) – 9:00 p.m.

(ESPN2) – 9:00 p.m. #18 Alabama at Mississippi State (SEC Network) – 9:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Jan. 14

Auburn at Missouri (ESPN2) – 7:00 p.m.

(ESPN2) – 7:00 p.m. Ole Miss at #21 Georgia (ESPNU) – 7:00 p.m.

(ESPNU) – 7:00 p.m. Kentucky at LSU (SEC Network) – 7:00 p.m.

(SEC Network) – 7:00 p.m. #10 Vanderbilt at Texas (ESPN2) – 9:00 p.m.

(ESPN2) – 9:00 p.m. South Carolina at #17 Arkansas (SEC Network) – 9:00 p.m.

Looking Forward To Saturday

There is a full slate on Saturday, including Kentucky at Tennessee. Don’t get too far ahead, though. One game at a time.

Saturday, Jan. 17

Kentucky at #24 Tennessee (ESPN) – 12:00 p.m.

at (ESPN) – 12:00 p.m. #18 Alabama at Oklahoma (SEC Network) – 1:00 p.m.

at (SEC Network) – 1:00 p.m. #19 Florida at #10 Vanderbilt (ESPN2/U) – 2:00 p.m.

at (ESPN2/U) – 2:00 p.m. Missouri at LSU (SEC Network) – 3:30 p.m.

at (SEC Network) – 3:30 p.m. #17 Arkansas at #21 Georgia (ESPN2/U) – 4:00 p.m.

at (ESPN2/U) – 4:00 p.m. Texas A&M at Texas (ESPN2/U) – 6:00 p.m.

at (ESPN2/U) – 6:00 p.m. South Carolina at Auburn (SEC Network) – 6:00 p.m.

at (SEC Network) – 6:00 p.m. Ole Miss at Mississippi State (SEC Network) – 8:30 p.m.

We’ll catch back up after the midweek games, Game 4 for each SEC team. Go Cats.