SEC Bulletin Board: Three weeks to Nashville and the race tightens behind Florida

Come on in. It’s time for our weekly look around the Southeastern Conference. There are three weeks left, and it’s a tight race atop the standings, led by the first-place Florida Gators. Fresh off that win over Kentucky, Florida looks like a national championship contender and a clear favorite to win the SEC’s regular season, even if only up by a game. Behind Florida, it’s a war. Let’s dig in.

What Saturday Taught Us

Saturday taught us that Florida is comfortable in first place. The Gators led wire to wire in a 92-83 win over red-hot Kentucky, controlling the glass in the second half and leaning on the other guys to beat the Wildcats. Florida is one of the best teams in the country heading into March.

Around the rest of the conference, the usual SEC chaos littered the scoreboard. Tennessee relied again on Nate Ament to put away LSU, Arkansas beat Auburn behind another monster game from Darius Acuff Jr., and Texas rolled past Missouri in Columbia.

Also, Oklahoma stayed hot with a 94-78 win over Georgia, and Vanderbilt handled Texas A&M despite a rare off-night from star Tyler Tanner, who was held to four points in a win.

The Standings

#12 Florida (10-2) (19-6)

(19-6) #20 Arkansas (9-3) (19-6)

(19-6) #19 Vanderbilt (8-4) (21-4)

(21-4) #25 Alabama (8-4) (18-7)

(18-7) Tennessee (8-4) (18-7)

(18-7) Kentucky (8-4) (17-8)

(17-8) Missouri (7-5) (17-8)

(17-8) Texas A&M (7-5) (17-8)

(17-8) Texas (7-5) (16-9)

(16-9) Georgia (5-7) (17-8)

(17-8) Auburn (5-7) (14-11)

(14-11) Mississippi State (4-8) (12-13)

(12-13) Oklahoma (3-9) (13-12)

(13-12) Ole Miss (3-9) (11-14)

(11-14) LSU (2-10) (14-11)

(14-11) South Carolina (2-10) (11-14)

SEC Tournament Bracketology

With three weeks left, KSR’s SEC Tournament Bracketology predicted the bracket in Nashville using KenPom’s projections for the last six outcomes for each team. Kentucky is the No. 6 seed in the forecast due to one of the toughest remaining schedules in college basketball. Arkansas, Tennessee, and Vanderbilt join Florida to make up the top four seeds.

SEC Co-Players of the Week

Florida guard Xaivian Lee and Texas wing Dailyn Swain shared the honors after big weeks. Lee averaged 20.0 points and 5.0 assists in wins over Georgia and Kentucky, highlighted by his 22-point, turnover-free performance against the Wildcats.

Swain poured in a game-high 25 points at Missouri, continuing his strong SEC play. He leads Texas in scoring and has been one of the league’s best all-around performers this year.

Darius Acuff Jr. is the SEC’s Freshman of the Week.

Other SEC Player of the Week

With Lee, Swain, and Acuff off the board, we’ll recognize Mississippi State’s Josh Hubbard for scoring 31.5 points per game against Ole Miss and Tennessee. Hubbard went 24-for-40 from the field in those two games. He now leads the SEC in scoring at 21.5 points per game.

Popcorn Machine Fire of the Week

A concession stand fire from a popcorn machine delayed the action between Oklahoma and Georgia. Figure it out, Oklahoma.

Georgia @ Oklahoma is currently in a delay after a concession stand CAUGHT ON FIRE😳🔥



This is something we’ve NEVER seen before 😟 pic.twitter.com/dVgXCMejcH — The College Sports Company (@CollegeSportsCo) February 14, 2026

Box Score Shenanigans

Hubbard makes history: Josh Hubbard became Mississippi State’s all-time leader in career 3-pointers during the Bulldogs’ 90-78 win at Ole Miss, passing Barry Stewart. Hubbard poured in 32 points on 12-for-16 shooting with four triples and six assists. That is absurd efficiency for such a high-scoring night.

became Mississippi State’s all-time leader in career 3-pointers during the Bulldogs’ 90-78 win at Ole Miss, passing Barry Stewart. Hubbard poured in 32 points on 12-for-16 shooting with four triples and six assists. That is absurd efficiency for such a high-scoring night. Achor’s opening blitz: Though Hubbard led State in scoring, Achor Achor scored Mississippi State’s first 11 points of the game. Ole Miss never really recovered.

Though Hubbard led State in scoring, scored Mississippi State’s first 11 points of the game. Ole Miss never really recovered. Acuff on a record pace: With 31 points against Auburn, Darius Acuff is 10 points shy of the Arkansas freshman record for points in a season with 530. Scotty Thurman holds the record with 540 points in 1993. Also, Acuff is on track to lead the SEC in scoring and assists in league games only.

With 31 points against Auburn, is 10 points shy of the Arkansas freshman record for points in a season with 530. Scotty Thurman holds the record with 540 points in 1993. Also, Acuff is on track to lead the SEC in scoring and assists in league games only. Ament’s 20+ point games: At Tennessee, Nate Ament has scored 20+ points in six of the Vols’ last nine games. Ament scored 22 with nine rebounds in the win over LSU on Saturday.

At Tennessee, has scored 20+ points in six of the Vols’ last nine games. Ament scored 22 with nine rebounds in the win over LSU on Saturday. Meechie’s second half: South Carolina’s Meechie Johnson dropped 26 points on Alabama. He scored 24 of them after halftime in a loss.

South Carolina’s dropped 26 points on Alabama. He scored 24 of them after halftime in a loss. Oklahoma’s 18-0 run: Georgia jumped out early on Oklahoma, but the Sooners used an 18-0 run to blow the game open and beat the Dawgs in Norman.

Game of the Week

With a blowout expected in Gainesville and the Wildcats hopefully doing the same in Lexington, the best mid-week matchup to watch is Alabama-Arkansas in Tuscaloosa. Alabama can tie the Razorbacks for second place in the standings at 9-4 with a win, while Arkansas seeks a fourth straight victory since slipping up at home to Kentucky on January 31. That game tips off Wednesday evening at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Tuesday, Feb. 17

South Carolina at #12 Florida (SEC Network) – 7:00 p.m.

(SEC Network) – 7:00 p.m. Georgia at Kentucky (ESPN) – 9:00 p.m.

(ESPN) – 9:00 p.m. LSU at Texas (SEC Network) – 9:00 p.m.

Wednesday, Feb. 18

Oklahoma at Tennessee (ESPN2) – 7:00 p.m.

(ESPN2) – 7:00 p.m. #20 Arkansas at #25 Alabama (ESPN) – 7:00 p.m.

(ESPN) – 7:00 p.m. Ole Miss at Texas A&M (SEC Network) – 7:00 p.m.

(SEC Network) – 7:00 p.m. Auburn at Mississippi State (ESPN2) – 9:00 p.m.

(ESPN2) – 9:00 p.m. #19 Vanderbilt at Missouri (SEC Network) – 9:00 p.m.

Looking Forward To Saturday

We won’t know how the standings look for Saturday’s game until the midweek slate plays out, but looking ahead, Tennessee’s trip to Vanderbilt is a good rivalry matchup between two teams fighting for position behind Florida in the SEC race. It’s the best afternoon game before you lock in for Kentucky at Auburn that night.

Saturday, Feb. 21

#12 Florida at Ole Miss (ESPN/ESPN2) – 12:00 p.m.

at (ESPN/ESPN2) – 12:00 p.m. Mississippi State at South Carolina (SEC Network) – 1:00 p.m.

at (SEC Network) – 1:00 p.m. Tennessee #19 Vanderbilt (ESPN/ESPN2) – 2:00 p.m.

(ESPN/ESPN2) – 2:00 p.m. Texas at Georgia (SEC Network) – 3:30 p.m.

at (SEC Network) – 3:30 p.m. Missouri at #20 Arkansas (ESPN/ESPN2) – 4:00 p.m.

at (ESPN/ESPN2) – 4:00 p.m. #25 Alabama at LSU (SEC Network) – 6:00 p.m.

at (SEC Network) – 6:00 p.m. Kentucky at Auburn (ESPN) – 8:30 p.m.

at (ESPN) – 8:30 p.m. Texas A&M at Oklahoma (SEC Network) – 8:30 p.m.

Until next time, Go Cats and any team playing Florida.