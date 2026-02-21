SEC Cheering Guide: Who Kentucky fans should root for this weekend

We only have three Saturdays left in the regular season. With a logjam behind Florida in the SEC standings, this one could be crucial as we look ahead to the SEC Tournament.

At 8-5, Kentucky is tied for fifth in the SEC standings behind Florida (11-2) and Arkansas, Tennessee, and Alabama (9-4). If you factor in tiebreakers, the Cats are eighth, which would have them playing the early game on Thursday at the SEC Tournament. That’s also where KenPom projects them to be at the end of the regular season after winning just one more game, at South Carolina.

As Adam Luckett outlined yesterday, one game separates eight teams on the double-bye line for the SEC Tournament. That means that with five games to go, almost anything could happen. Trying to figure out which dominoes need to fall for Kentucky to get the best possible path between now and the end of the regular season would be exhausting; so, let’s just focus on this weekend.

Let’s start with a look at the current SEC standings (factoring in tiebreakers) and Saturday’s schedule.

Current SEC Standings

RK TEAM CONF GB OVR Next Game 1. Florida 11-2 – 20-6 at Ole Miss 2. Arkansas 9-4 2 19-7 vs. Missouri 3. Tennessee 9-4 2 19-7 at Vanderbilt 4. Alabama 9-4 2 19-7 at LSU 5. Missouri 8-5 3 18-8 at Arkansas 6. Texas 8-5 3 17-9 at Georgia 7. Vanderbilt 8-5 3 21-5 vs. Tennessee 8. Kentucky 8-5 3 17-9 at Auburn 9. Texas A&M 8-5 3 18-8 at Oklahoma 10. Georgia 6-7 5 18-8 vs. Texas 11. Mississippi State 5-8 6 13-13 at South Carolina 12. Auburn 5-8 6 14-12 vs. Kentucky 13. Oklahoma 3-10 8 13-13 vs. Texas A&M 14. Ole Miss 3-10 8 11-15 vs. Florida 15. LSU 2-11 9 14-12 vs. Alabama 16. South Carolina 2-11 9 11-15 vs. Miss. State

Saturday Schedule

It’s a monster college basketball weekend outside of the SEC, headlined by No. 1 Michigan vs. No. 3 Duke and No. 4 Arizona vs. No. 2 Houston. Inside the league, the matchups aren’t quite as potent, but there is still potential for fireworks. Tennessee at Vanderbilt stands out, with the in-state rivals just one game apart in the standings.

Time (ET) Matchup TV/Streaming KenPom Projections 12:00 PM #12 Florida at Ole Miss ESPN Florida -12 (87%) 1:00 PM Mississippi State at South Carolina SEC Network South Carolina -1 (56%) 2:00 PM Tennessee at #19 Vanderbilt ESPN Vanderbilt -4 (64%) 3:30 PM Texas at Georgia SEC Network Georgia -2 (55%) 4:00 PM Missouri at #20 Arkansas ESPN Arkansas -12 (86%) 6:00 PM #25 Alabama at LSU SEC Network Alabama -5 (68%) 8:30 PM Kentucky at Auburn ESPN Auburn -3 (62%) 8:30 PM Texas A&M at Oklahoma SEC Network Texas A&M -1 (51%)

Here is what you should root for this weekend if you want Kentucky to get the best possible seed in the SEC Tournament.

Kentucky to win (obviously)

Let’s start with the obvious. A win at Auburn would help Kentucky avoid playing on Wednesday in Nashville. KenPom is calling for a three-point Auburn win, giving the Cats just a 38% chance of victory. Knock off the Tigers — who have lost five straight — and you give yourself a little cushion in the remaining three Quad 1 games. KenPom has Kentucky losing all three of those as well.

Against teams that have tiebreakers over the Cats

Alabama, Missouri, Vanderbilt, Florida, and Georgia beat Kentucky this season and therefore own head-to-head tiebreakers vs. the Cats. Kentucky has rematches with Vandy and Florida left on the schedule, but will probably be the underdog in both. When it comes to this weekend, cheer against those teams in hopes they fall below the Cats in the standings so the tiebreakers don’t matter.

Coincidentally, all five of those teams play teams Kentucky has beaten, and therefore has tiebreakers over. So, cheer for Tennessee over Vanderbilt, Texas over Georgia, Arkansas over Missouri, Ole Miss over Florida, LSU over Alabama, etc. A few of those seem very unlikely, which brings me to my next bullet point…

Chaos

Right now, Florida is the only team with some separation in the top half of the standings. At 11-2, the Gators are two games ahead of the pack and are projected to win out in KenPom. In the trio of teams at 9-4, KenPom has Arkansas, Tennessee, and Alabama all winning four of five. Root for chaos with that group and the teams at 8-5 with favorite schedules remaining, like Texas A&M and Vandy.

Again, there are a lot of variables at play with five games remaining. The best way Kentucky can help itself is by winning and hoping the mistakes it’s made thus far don’t come to burn them when the dust settles.