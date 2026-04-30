SEC coaches show off their golf swings during the offseason

The PGA’s Champions Tour is in Alabama this week, and with it, a star-studded field played in the Regions Tradition Celebrity Pro-Am golf tournament on Wednesday. Alabama legend Nick Saban was one of the headlining participants, among many other current/former SEC coaches, in Birmingham.

Those other SEC coaches included Georgia’s Kirby Smart, Alabama’s Kalen Deboer and Nate Oats, Auburn’s Steven Pearl and Alex Golesh, Pete Golding from Ole Miss, and former Auburn coach Tommy Tuberville.

Who’s the best golfer of the bunch? The @ChampionsTour’s social media team captured each of their swings so we don’t have to speculate.

Which @SEC coach has the best swing? 👀 pic.twitter.com/rsKnBW5Cec — PGA TOUR Champions (@ChampionsTour) April 29, 2026

Right away, we saw Saban swinging with some tempo as he sprayed his tee shot off to the right, likely into a crowd of patrons. There were no reported injuries in the pro-am. Kirby Smart followed with some pop, then a low-flying stinger from Steven Pearl. Was that intentional?

Clearly, Nate Oats does not spend much time golfing, while Tommy Tuberville, the politician of the group, does. Golding looks like a guy who has played in a few golf scrambles, too.

Past evidence of Mark Pope’s golf swing

While some of his SEC colleagues played golf on Wednesday, Mark Pope was in Israel, recruiting a new target for Kentucky Basketball. However, we have evidence of Pope’s golf swing from past outings, and at 6-foot-10, it’s not that bad.