SEC fines Mark Pope $25K for publicly criticizing officiating following Auburn loss

Mark Pope did not find a loophole by criticizing the officiating after his press conference by saying Kentucky was ‘cheated’ out of a win at Auburn out in the Neville Arena hallway — the SEC has decided to fine him anyway.

The league announced Tuesday that the second-year coach has been issued a public reprimand and fined $25,000 for “post-game conduct and comments related to officiating following the Wildcats’ game at Auburn University on February 21.”

“The comments violated SEC Bylaw 10.5.3 (Sportsmanship) and the SEC Commissioner’s Regulation regarding Public Criticism of Officials, which prohibit coaches, student-athletes and institutional staff from publicly criticizing officials or disclosing officiating-related communications,” the SEC said in a statement.

Pope did not single out the referees or how the game was officiated during his presser, but did indirectly say parts of the game were ‘super personal,’ ‘horrid,’ ‘distressing,’ disgraceful,’ ’embarrassing,’ ‘awful’ and ‘unacceptable.’ He went on to say Otega Oweh’s 29-point, seven-rebound performance was more impressive considering ‘a lot of times it felt like he was playing one on seven, one on eight.’

He left the podium and went out the back of the media room, waiting for the door to close before sharing his unfiltered thoughts on how things unfolded on the Plains.

“Mitch, if those mother-effers try to fine me, screw ’em.” Pope loudly told Kentucky AD Mitch Barnhart, intentionally within earshot of the media. “I didn’t say a word about how they cheated us.”

“Mitch, if those MF-ers try to fine me, screw ’em. I didn’t say a word about how they cheated us.”



Pope waited until he was out of the media room with his press conference wrapped up (but still intentionally within earshot).



🎥: @mikegittens



READ: https://t.co/xBrl7tIEDf https://t.co/uR8Whv8fkq pic.twitter.com/x0G8f7MN9N — Jack Pilgrim (@JackPilgrimKSR) February 22, 2026

The SEC did not agree, fining him $25K for his public criticisms, adding the following to the official release:

SEC Bylaw 10.5.3 Sportsmanship. Coaches, players and support personnel shall refrain from all public criticism of officials, which shall include making public any specific communications with the Conference office and/or officiating coordinators related to officiating. SEC Commissioner’s Regulation. Public Criticism of Officials. Public criticism of officials or the Conference officiating program is prohibited. This broad prohibition applies to comments or statements made by any coach, student-athlete, or other institutional staff member to the media or on social media. Examples of public criticism of the officiating include but are not limited to: a. Criticism of Officiating-Related Decisions. Comments regarding the quality of officiating, calls or no calls, missed calls or no-calls, the Conference’s officiating department and assignment process, an officiating crew, or an individual official. b. Public Disclosure of Officiating-Related Communications. Publicly divulging officiating related communications, including communications with officials, the Conference office, or the Conference coordinator of officials. c. Accusations of Bias. Accusing an official of acting with bias or questioning the integrity of an official or the Conference officiating program. d. Social Media. Posting on social media negative or derogatory statements, or sharing other content on social media (e.g., a graphic or meme), regarding the officiating or an official including, but not limited to, (i) responding to or repurposing prohibited officiating-related content, or (ii) “liking,” or expressing support for or otherwise drawing attention to, prohibited officiating-related content. e. Implied or Indirect Criticism. Implied or indirect criticism of the officials or the Conference officiating program, or similar innuendos, constitute a violation of this regulation. SEC Bylaws and Commissioner’s Regulations are approved by the Conference’s member institutions, and the Conference Office is responsible for enforcing those policies. Any proposed changes to Conference rules must occur through the established governance process; until such changes are adopted, institutions and their personnel are expected to comply fully. Fines levied against schools and individuals in the Conference are directed into a fund supporting the SEC’s post-graduate scholarship program.

Pope tried his best to get his point across without the fine — he even censored himself from throwing the F-bomb! — but the SEC isn’t having it. He’s gonna have to put his money where his mouth is for that one.