SEC Hoops: Shocking Double-Digit Upsets

In the SEC, it just means more upsets. The second Saturday of league play produced multiple eye-popping results. Even as I look at the scoreboard, I still can’t believe what I’m seeing.

Hall Scores 30 in 20-Point Auburn Win over Arkansas

Entering Saturday, John Calipari looked like he was once again coaching the class of the SEC. The Razorbacks were fresh off a road win at Ole Miss after opening SEC play with an impressive victory over the Vols. Arkansas traveled to Auburn Arena and ran into an absolute buzzsaw.

Auburn shot a blistering 57% from the field, highlighted by Keyshawn Hall. The former UCF forward added to his SEC Player of the Year campaign by knocking down 11-14 shots to score 32 points, his second straight 30-point game. It’s the first time since 1994 that Auburn’s had a player with back-to-back 30-point games.

Auburn had a 15-point lead at halftime and kept its foot on the gas for a 95-73 victory over Arkansas.

Haircut Leads to Florida Blowout of Tennessee

Boogie Fland was one of the biggest names to make a move in the college basketball transfer portal this offseason. The former Razorback was struggling to hit his stride in Gainesville. He had not scored more than 15 points for the Gators since Dec. 2. To rediscover his mojo, he changed up his style.

Fland cut his signature dreadlocks and played his best game as a Gator. The point guard sank three three-pointers to score a season-high 23 points as Florida dismantled Tennessee 91-67.

Boogie Fland got a fresh cut and put up a season-high against Tennessee 😈



Texas Topples Alabama on the Road

After stumbling on the road at Vanderbilt, the Crimson Tide returned to the friendly confines of Coleman Coliseum. Things did not go according to plan.

Texas opened the second half on a 20-8 run to shock Alabama’s system. Jordan Pope sank six threes to tally 28 points, while Tramon Mark and Dailyn Swain added 18 apiece. Alabama had a chance to tie the game in the final minute, but Swain’s block and some clutch free throws kept the Tide at bay in a 92-88 victory for the Horns.

Still an SEC Unbeaten

Mark Byington has Vanderbilt playing the best basketball in the league. The Commodores had ten steals and led by as much as 20 before cruising to an 84-73 win over LSU. Vanderbilt’s 16-0 start ties the 2008 Vanderbilt team as the best in school history.

More Scores from Around the SEC

