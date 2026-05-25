What to expect at SEC spring meetings

The new league year in the NFL starts in March when free agency agreements can be officially announced by organizations. College football operates differently. High school and transfer additions have been announced by schools, but a new year doesn’t really start until spring meetings take place. That is the sign that rosters are (pretty much) set and conferences are now looking ahead to the upcoming fall sports schedule.

The SEC will step into the spotlight this week in Destin.

Commissioner Greg Sankey, university presidents, athletic directors, head football coaches, head men’s basketball coaches, and much more will all be down in the Florida panhandle for the league’s big event this week. There is much to cover with some big picture changes on the horizon.

What storylines could emerge on the beach this week? Let’s a closer look at some of the potential talking points we could see Sankey and some of the other members of the conference discuss. This one feels more important than some of the recent editions of this event.

SEC vs. Big Ten in CFP expansion

The Big Ten has made it known that they prefer expanding the College Football Playoff (CFP) to 24 teams. The ACC recently went on record to say that they prefer the same. The SEC — and ESPN — don’t want to go that large.

ESPN owns the current broadcast rights and wants the format to stay between 12-16 teams. So SEC commissioner Greg Sankey seems to want the same. But his league members may disagree.

“What you will hear next week is a lot of our coaches, a lot of our athletic directors, and probably some others, think 24 is the right direction,” Sankey told Finebaum at the SEC Baseball Tournament. “What we’ve said is that could ultimately be the proper direction. We just don’t think you leap to that without information. And research and understanding the marketplace informs that decision.”

Will the league be split on this matter? That seems important. The Big Ten is all-in and is supporting Tony Petitti. At the American Football Coaches Association (AFCA) convention in May, the coaches came out to voice their support behind the 24-team proposal. Now Sankey will see those coaches in a room but this is a bigger decision that just the coaches. Athletic directors and university presidents will all be involved.

Where does the league sit on this entire issue? Will we see a united front or will there be individual parties speaking out against what commissioner’s office wants to do? The expansion to 24 teams will eliminate conference championship games and that matters more in the SEC. There will be a big financial deficit to make up. Is there a reasonable plan to make up that deficit? Could getting to 16 teams serve as a compromise?

There is a Dec. 1 deadline to decide if there will be a format change. The wheels better get rolling now unless the SEC wants to play the stalemate game against the Big Ten. This is all a reminder that a memorandum of understanding was signed by all power conference commissioners that gives Petitti and Sankey veto power with expansion. That means they both must agree on a new format. Well, they don’t agree right now.

This is a big week on the CFP front. It could all lead to another year where expansion discussion hovers over another regular season.

Does the SEC do anything about the coach fighting?

Ole Miss is not happy with Lane Kiffin. That much is known. Lane Kiffin keeps taking shots Ole Miss. Everyone knows that. Its been an intense offseason that will create quite the scene at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium in Week 3. The latest came in a Vanity Fair interview where Kiffin said he struggled to get recruits at Ole Miss since their grandparents did not want them moving to Oxford because of racial issues in the past. That hasn’t been the only shot thrown at Ole Miss this offseason.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian took a shot at Ole Miss by saying player could take “basket weaving” courses and the Rebels would just enroll anyone. The Longhorns can’t do the same. Meanwhile, Ole Miss head coach Pete Golding has not exactly had a quiet offseason. The Rebels are now under investigation for alleged tampering after Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney‘s long press conference in January accused Golding of tampering for linebacker Luke Ferrelli.

It has been an eventful offseason. Will any effort be made to stop this public fighting? The league has lost some ground in the latest expansion war after the Big Ten won consecutive football national titles, ended their long men’s basketball national title drought, saw UCLA claim the women’s basketball title, and owns the No. 1 overall seed in the baseball tournament after UCLA won the Big Ten Tournament over the weekend. The Big Ten is taking it to the SEC right now. Having coaches fight in public isn’t the best look for the conference.

The SEC has been living the “what a sport” lifestyle this offseason. The public fights have been entertaining, but they probably aren’t best for the league. Will a move be made this week to stop this from happening?

Bipartisan bill, self-governance, and the mess of having no rules

The SEC and the rest of college sports has been trying to get the SCORE Act pushed through and passed as a bill. That failed again last week when due to opposition from the Congressional Black Caucus. This multi-year experiment now feels like it is over but there are some alternative plans forming.

Sens. Ted Cruz and Maria Cantwell are now working on a bipartisan bill that would join republicans and democrats making this document more passable. College sports are looking for legal protection so they can enforce transfer and player compensation rules. Unfortunately, there is a time crunch with mid-term elections around the corner. If this bill does not get concocted soon, college sports will have to start all over again after elections.

The plan to get congressional help was a colossal failure unless this bipartisan bill comes together. What happens next? Expect Greg Sankey to be asked about the issue. Self-governing on a conference-by-conference basis has been brought up. The Big Ten discussed the idea at their spring meetings in Southern California. This will be a huge talking point. Included could be eligibility rules that might just be easier to enforce if handled at the conference level. That could matter for basketball programs who are bringing over older players from overseas leagues to play college hoops.

The College Sports Commission (CSC) are struggling to enforce rules with a codified settlement. Schools refused to sign the CSC participation sheet and the expected bill with antitrust protection never came. So something has to change.

What could the next step be outside of congressional help? There will likely be discussions about raising the rev-share salary cap. The SEC and Big Ten will likely be for this. The ACC and Big 12 will not.

This entire thing is a mess and one that college sports leaders just cannot figure out. The college athletics enterprise feels like chaos because there are no guardrails. Will any that could help be brought up this week in Destin? That’s a big we’ll see.