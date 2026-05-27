SEC Spring Meetings: Self-Governance and The Death of SoCon Saturday

The sport of college football is changing and it’s killing traditions. Instead of eliminating beloved rivalries, the SEC is making a move that is being celebrated by sports fans.

The penultimate week of the college football regular season has long been referred to as “SoCon Saturday” in the South. You might have heard it called “Cupcake Weekend,” a far less creative nickname, but it gets the point across. For many years, SEC teams scheduled FCS opponents before ending the regular season with a rivalry game.

The scheduling theory made sense. It’s a long season. You only get one bye. Playing an inferior foe let younger players get more reps, and rest starters who were banged up after a long season. That practice is coming to an end.

Athletic directors decided at the SEC Spring Meetings to end SoCon Saturday, putting more conference games on the schedule in the third week of November. This will go into effect beginning in the 2027 season. SEC teams will continue to schedule FCS opponents, but this change will give college football fans a better slate of games as the race to the CFP intensifies late in the season.

Will the SEC Break Away?

The Big Ten and the SEC are not happy with the College Sports Commission (CSC), the entity that was established by the House settlement to serve as a clearinghouse for NIL deals. Schools in both conferences are having millions of dollars in deals from multimedia rights holders, like JMI, stalled by the CSC clearinghouse.

There has long been an idea kicked around that the big conferences could break away from the NCAA and operate under a different set of rules. It seemed far-fetched, but Greg Sankey actually entertained that idea.

“We still believe we need national standards. If those can’t be achieved, then we’ll have to look at more conference-led regulation, but that’s the reality we’re facing,” the SEC commissioner said on Monday.

Georgia head coach Kirby Smart is now the dean of the SEC. He chooses his words carefully when talking about big-picture changes to the sport. That’s what made the following comments eye-opening.

“I’ve said this for a long time to our president, I’ve been a huge advocate that if we can’t find rules that everybody plays by, then we should play on our own,” Smart told reporters. “I’m not afraid of that. I’m not afraid to break away and say that our conference is strong enough to go out and play.

“If we could actually function financially, it would make our programs more stable. We could support things financially. I’m talking about all the sports and do our own rules – I’d be all for that.”

Venables is a Walking Meme

Surely this photo won’t get used when Oklahoma loses to Texas by 17. Go ahead, make your Bobby Petrino jokes.

Brent Venables coming off neck surgery. Had four vertebra fused. pic.twitter.com/jINbSSifd1 — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) May 26, 2026

Sumrall’s Got Soundbites

We talked a lot about Jon Sumrall last year. Fans were chanting for the former UK linebacker in the stands during bad losses at Kroger Field. That changed once he started leading the enemy in Gainesville, but credit where credit is due, the man knows how to make headlines in interviews.

“I was doing two jobs for three weeks. Dumbest thing I’ve ever done. Stupid. Full disclosure: it was a shit show,” he said. When pressed about the Tulane and Florida gigs, he made an admission that seemed like a shot at Lane Kiffin, even though he finished by saying “that’s not a shot at anybody.”

What would Jon Sumrall have done if Florida asked him not to coach in Playoff?



"I would have stayed at Tulane and not taken any other job.



"I was not going to leave a team playing for a championship to go coach another team.



"That's not in my DNA, I ain't built that way." pic.twitter.com/F4zcvf6BlL — SEC Mike (@MichaelWBratton) May 26, 2026

Sumrall has a way of speaking in plain language to get his point across. The college football calendar is a mess, a topic certainly being discussed at the SEC Spring Meetings. Sumrall shared a wild concept with the media.

“The NFL has a really cool model where they play the season. Then the season ends. Coaches take jobs. Then they do roster turnover. Then they have some practices. Then they play the season again.” Sumrall described college football’s current model as “like mixing tequila, bourbon, and beer.” That actually sounds like a lot more fun than the current college football calendar chaos.