SEC Summer School: Alabama Crimson Tide

Big Blue Nation has been locked in for every move Will Stein has made during the Kentucky football offseason. But what about the rest of the SEC? Kentucky plays a Top 10 schedule in college football. The logos are daunting, but what’s really going on with each program? Take a step into KSR’s SEC Summer School to learn more about the Wildcats’ 2026 opponents. Up next, Kentucky’s first SEC opponent, the Alabama Crimson Tide.

SEC Summer School: Tennessee Volunteers, Missouri Tigers, Texas A&M, Florida Gators, LSU Tigers, South Carolina

Alabama: By the Numbers

Returning Production: No. 90 (48%)

SP+ Ranking: No. 11

ESPN Post-Spring Top 25: No. 16

On3 SEC Power Rankings: No. 7

Sophomore Slump-Buster: A Hyphen

Remember Ryan Williams? He was incredible as a true freshman. After Alabama blew a big lead to Georgia, Williams was the savior, escaping for a 75-yard game-winning score to give him 177 yards in an unforgettable win, Kalen DeBoer‘s first signature victory at Bryant-Denny Stadium.

Ahead of the 2025 season, he was a Preseason First Team All-American, tabbed as the best of the best in the sport. He did not play like it. “Meh” would be best used to describe his disappearing act.

To bust out of the slump, he changed his name to Ryan Coleman-Williams, adding his mother’s maiden name, and subtracting his number from No. 2 to No. 1.

“As far as my number, it’s just an opportunity to have a hard reset,” Coleman-Williams said. “Just make me feel like myself again, get ready for a season that doesn’t disappoint.”

Alabama Quarterback Competition

Who will be the one throwing to Coleman-Williams? DeBoer has a quarterback competition on his hands, a rarity in the transfer portal era. Like Ty Simpson, Austin Mack has been biding his time, waiting for his turn to take over the reins. It worked well enough for Simpson. They lived and died on his right shoulder in 2025. It took them to the CFP and got him picked in the first round of the NFL Draft. Can it work for Mack, too?

The job could go to Keelon Russell, a five-star talent who was the No. 2 overall player in the 2025 recruiting class. Russell has a higher ceiling, but will Alabama fans remain patient enough to let him play through some growing pains?

Massive Defensive Losses

LT Overton and Tim Keenan were expected NFL Draft departures. Losing James Smith and Qua Russaw to Ohio State? That’s not a good look for your defensive line, especially when folks believe this iteration of Alabama lacks the physicality necessary to compete for National Championships. In addition to the trench losses, they’ll also need to replace their top two tacklers, Deontae Lawson and Justin Jefferson.

Alabama only gained 104.1 yards per game last year, and even that feels overinflated. They ranked No. 125 nationally. It was the worst Alabama rushing attack since the school began keeping stats after World War II.

DeBoer hired a new offensive line coach and recruited Hollywood Smothers to fix this ailing rushing attack. The NC State running back was the third-ranked running back in the transfer portal who had just shy of 1,000 yards in 2025. He committed to Alabama, then flipped to Texas. Once again, not another great look.

The Heat is On Kalen DeBoer

Following a legend is challenging. That’s an understatement when that legend is Nick Saban and Alabama. In year one, DeBoer seemed to be on the right track, narrowly missing out on the CFP, thanks in large part to upsets at Vandy and Oklahoma. A year later, he punched the Crimson Tide’s CFP ticket, then came from behind to beat Oklahoma in the first round of the Playoff to return to the Rose Bowl.

The last time we saw Alabama on the field, they were getting embarrassed by Indiana in Pasadena. That stink has lingered as questions about DeBoer’s future get louder and louder. Can he fight through the noise and put Alabama in contention for a National Title? The 9-game SEC schedule is not for the faint of heart.

Date Opponent Location Time (CT) Sept. 5 East Carolina Home 11:00 a.m. Sept. 12 Kentucky Away 2:30 p.m. Sept. 19 Florida State Home 2:30 p.m. Sept. 26 South Carolina Home Night Oct. 3 Mississippi State Away Early Oct. 10 Georgia Home Night Oct. 17 Tennessee Away Flex Oct. 24 Texas A&M Home Flex Oct. 31 Bye Week — — Nov. 7 LSU Away Flex Nov. 14 Vanderbilt Away Early Nov. 21 Chattanooga Home 1:00 p.m. Nov. 28 Auburn Home Flex

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