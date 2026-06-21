SEC Summer School: Florida Gators

Big Blue Nation has been locked in for every move Will Stein has made during the Kentucky football offseason. But what about the rest of the SEC? Kentucky plays a Top 10 schedule in college football. The logos are daunting, but what’s really going on with each program? Take a step into KSR’s SEC Summer School to learn more about the Wildcats’ 2026 opponents. Up next, the Florida Gators, who are bringing plenty of Kentucky flavor to Lexington this fall.

SEC Summer School: Tennessee Volunteers, Missouri Tigers, Texas A&M

Florida: By the Numbers

Returning Production: No. 10 (66%)

SP+ Ranking: No. 19

ESPN Post-Spring Top 25: N/A

On3 SEC Power Rankings: No. 9

So Many Kentucky Coaches

Nobody in the Sunshine State would consider Kentucky as one of the Gators’ top rivals on the gridiron, but they’re playing their way into it. Florida has lost four of their last five games against the Cats. How do you beat ’em? Join ’em.

There are four former Kentucky assistants on the Florida coaching staff, led by the head coach, Jon Sumrall. The former UK linebacker spent three seasons working for Mark Stoops before climbing the ladder at Troy and Tulane to get back to the SEC. He recruited his former colleague, Brad White, to call his defense. Chris Collins made the move from Lexington to Gainesville. Evan McKissack was the graduate assistant that many players lobbied to succeed John Schlarman as the offensive line coach. After hitching his wagon to Sumrall for a few years, he’s coaching the Gators’ tight ends.

This game will be played in November for just the second time in the last three decades. All of these coaching staff connections will certainly inject more juice into a game that falls during a critical juncture of each team’s schedule.

The Faulkner Formula

Mark Stoops tried to hire Buster Faulkner to be his offensive coordinator. Instead, the Cats went with Bush Hamdan, while Faulkner stuck with Haynes King and won 23 games over three seasons at Georgia Tech. King willed the Yellow Jackets to wins by keeping opponents on their toes, whether that was with misdirection in the QB run game, or shots over the top.

The guy waiting behind King was Aaron Philo. He’s following Faulkner to Florida as the most likely candidate to become the Gators’ starter. You cannot use a barometer to measure if he has the same grit as King, but if he takes after his head coach at all, he should do enough to become a pest on Saturdays for SEC foes.

Florida Keeps Young Core

Billy Napier didn’t do a whole lot right, but he did recruit well during his time in Gainesville. He just had the wrong quarterback. When debating the merits of whether to keep Sun Belt Billy or DJ Lagway, Florida fans were afraid they might lose their talented group of young offensive weapons.

The Gators got the best of both worlds by firing Napier and keeping the gang together. It took some convincing to keep him out of the portal, but Jadan Baugh is returning for year three with over 1,800 rushing yards in his Florida career. Wide receiver Vernell Brown III was exceptional during his true freshman campaign. Dallas Wilson dealt with injuries, but when he was healthy, he showed even more playmaking ability than his freshman counterpart.

Florida has them one in True Freshman WR Dallas Wilson pic.twitter.com/HzgP2j6EKX — Hayes Fawcett (@Hayesfawcett3) October 4, 2025

Florida played one of the most difficult schedules in all of college football over the last two seasons. That battle-tested roster could take a step forward with the right leadership. Expect to see plenty of Florida hype this preseason.