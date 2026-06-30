SEC Summer School: LSU Tigers

Big Blue Nation has been locked in for every move Will Stein has made during the Kentucky football offseason. But what about the rest of the SEC? Kentucky plays a Top 10 schedule in college football. The logos are daunting, but what’s really going on with each program? Take a step into KSR’s SEC Summer School to learn more about the Wildcats’ 2026 opponents. Up next, the LSU Tigers, who might be the most intriguing team in college football this fall.

SEC Summer School: Tennessee Volunteers, Missouri Tigers, Texas A&M, Florida Gators

LSU: By the Numbers

Returning Production: No. 30 (61%)

SP+ Ranking: No. 10

ESPN Post-Spring Top 25: No. 10

On3 SEC Power Rankings: No. 6

A Familiar LSU Coach

And no, I’m not talking about Lane Kiffin. Remember Eric Wolford? He was not well-liked around these parts. He left for Alabama in the middle of a recruiting visit, burning bridges with BBN. He did not burn one with Mark Stoops, though, who decided to bring him back to recruit the offensive line out of a hole. That did not go according to plan, and yet Wolf continues to fight another day in the SEC as the LSU offensive line coach. He brought OT Darrin Strey with him from Lexington via the transfer portal.

The Game of the Millennium of the Century

When Lane Kiffin returned to Knoxville for the first time as an opposing head coach since he left Tennessee, the Vols celebrated by throwing batteries, mustard bottles, and golf balls onto the field. While his departure for the Raiders was abrupt, it was incomparable to the mess he left in Oxford. The saga was a slow burn as the Rebels marched toward the CFP. His imminent departure signaled that he didn’t believe he could win a title at Ole Miss, and they nearly did it without him.

In addition to his departure, there was also a game of tug-of-war between Kiffin and Pete Golding for assistant coaches and players in the transfer portal. There is not a proper adjective to describe the bad blood between these programs. Which is why Kiffin’s return to Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for a night game on Sept. 19 is one of the most anticipated regular-season games in a long time. Good luck finding a place to stay within 20 miles of Oxford for less than $1,000 a night.

So. Much. Transfer. Portal. Talent.

LSU is abiding by the policy that you have to spend money to make money. They didn’t just do that for their head coach. Bags were dropped during this offseason transfer portal excursion.

Top-ranked QB Sam Leavitt certainly earned a pretty penny. He’s not the only premium position player who commanded top dollar. Future first round offensive tackle Jordan Seaton and former Ole Miss EDGE Princewell Umanmielen were among the best of the best available. Those three players alone cost LSU around $8 million. In addition to the headline makers, they added talented pass-catchers like Eugene Wilson III (Florida) and Jayce Brown (Kansas State) to the fold, along with a prolific backup QB, Husan Longstreet (USC).

Sky High Expectations for Lane Kiffin

When you spend that kind of money, you expect a return on investment. Even before this kind of spending became legal in college athletics, the leash for head coaches was short in Louisiana. Yet coaches still crawl to Baton Rouge because it has everything you need to win a National Championship.

Lane Kiffin is considered one of the best play-callers in football, yet his resume lacks a signature win in an SEC or a National Championship Game. Can he actually get it done? If he doesn’t in three years, well, you saw what happened to the last guy.

How quickly can Kiffin get all of this talent to assimilate? Time is ticking. Last year’s team couldn’t run the ball worth a lick, and that’s something Kiffin must figure out to be successful against a challenging schedule that opens with Clemson. That is actually one of their easiest games in the first quarter of the season. LSU must start fast, or the tone could be set for a subpar season before the calendar turns to October.