SEC Summer School: Missouri Tigers

Big Blue Nation has been locked in for every move Will Stein has made during the Kentucky football offseason. But what about the rest of the SEC? Kentucky plays a Top 10 schedule in college football. The logos are daunting, but what’s really going on with each program? Take a step into KSR’s SEC Summer School to learn more about the Wildcats’ 2026 opponents. Up next, the final SEC team on Kentucky’s 9-game slate, the Missouri Tigers.

SEC Summer School: Tennessee Volunteers

Missouri: By the Numbers

Returning Production: No. 76 (49%)

SP+ Ranking: No. 20

ESPN Post-Spring Top 25: N/A

On3 SEC Power Rankings: No. 11

Ahmad Hardy Uncertainty

The best running back in college football was shot at a concert in his home state of Mississippi. Fortunately, it was not fatal, and the primary suspect was arrested in Paducah. However, nobody knows what’s next for Ahmad Hardy.

What we saw last year was sensational. A First Team All-American, he rushed for 300 yards and three touchdowns against Mississippi State. Players aren’t supposed to post those kinds of numbers in 2025. The nation’s second-leading rusher tallied 1,649 yards and 16 touchdowns. He’s a bell-cow that also has some explosive playmaking ability. Will he still be the same while recovering from his wound in CoMo? It’s a question Mizzou fans are asking themselves daily. This is what Eli Drinkwitz had to say about his star over the weekend:

“He’s not fully acclimated back to weight-bearing yet, but progressing well,” Drinkwitz said at a fan event on Sunday. “Great energy. Biggest thing for us right now is holding him back. He wants to progress faster than what the doctors want. So little by little, a little becomes a lot. But we aren’t quite where we want to be yet.”

An Unexpected QB Change

Beau Pribula created headlines when the Penn State backup QB announced that he was entering the portal, rather than sticking with his team through their run in the CFP. You’ll never believe this, but the guy who left his team early did it again.

Drinkwitz didn’t seem too thrilled when Pribula dipped for the transfer portal before the Gator Bowl. Even so, he didn’t really light the world on fire during his one season in CoMo. Pribula completed 67.4% of his passes for only 1,941 rushing yards, 11 TDs, and 9 INTs. He also tallied 434 non-sack rushing yards and six touchdowns, while missing a pair of games with a dislocated ankle. Pribula dropped down to the ACC and transferred to Virginia.

Similar Story at Quarterback

Even though they’ve got a new guy, Austin Simmons is a lot like Beau Pribula. Both had played significant snaps for CFP teams the year prior. Both have the athleticism to run an RPO-heavy offense. However, it’s harder to figure out what Simmons can do in the SEC.

This is a kid who reclassified and moved up two recruiting classes to play for Lane Kiffin. He’s clearly bright, albeit green. He looked fine enough as the starter for Ole Miss until an injury sent him to the sideline. Did he get Wall Pipp’d because Trinidad Chambliss is that good, or is Simmons not exactly what we all projected and expected?

Missouri Adds Veteran Play-Caller

Missouri had the worst passing attack in the SEC last fall. They aren’t just getting a new quarterback. Eli Drinkwitz hired Chip Lindsey to be the new offensive coordinator.

You may remember Lindsey as the guy who Jon Sumrall replaced at Troy. He called plays for Drake Maye at North Carolina, served a couple of stints in the SEC at Auburn, and, most recently, was the offensive coordinator at Michigan. Even though there’s a new guy calling plays, you can expect him to continue leaning heavily into RPOs with Austin Simmons and Co. this fall.

A Scheduling Change for Missouri

Missouri rattled off back-to-back 10-win seasons, including a Cotton Bowl victory over Ohio State in 2024, capping off the best run in CoMo in a decade. A big catalyst behind that was the Tigers’ schedule. You are a prisoner of your schedule, and during the first two years of the 16-team SEC, Greg Sankey handed Drink the keys to his cell. Alabama and A&M were the big names on the docket. Score a couple of upsets, and you’re cooking with grease.

Drink will not be able to stroll through the SEC so casually this fall. Missouri will play all five SEC teams that made the CFP in 2025. Kentucky has fortunate timing as the sandwich game between two of those opponents in the penultimate game of the regular season.

Date Opponent Location Sept. 3 (Thu) Arkansas–Pine Bluff Home Sept. 11 (Fri) at Kansas Jayhawks Away Sept. 19 Troy Home Sept. 26 at Mississippi State Bulldogs Away Oct. 3 Florida Gators Home Oct. 10 Texas A&M Aggies Home Oct. 17 at Ole Miss Rebels Away Oct. 24 Bye Week — Oct. 31 at Arkansas Razorbacks Away Nov. 7 Texas Longhorns Home Nov. 14 at Georgia Bulldogs Away Nov. 21 Kentucky Wildcats Home Nov. 28 Oklahoma Sooners Home

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