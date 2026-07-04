SEC Summer School: South Carolina Gamecocks

Big Blue Nation has been locked in for every move Will Stein has made during the Kentucky football offseason. But what about the rest of the SEC? Kentucky plays a Top 10 schedule in college football. The logos are daunting, but what’s really going on with each program? Take a step into KSR’s SEC Summer School to learn more about the Wildcats’ 2026 opponents. Up next, the South Carolina Gamecocks, who have been a thorn in the Wildcats’ side under Shane Beamer.

SEC Summer School: Tennessee Volunteers, Missouri Tigers, Texas A&M, Florida Gators, LSU Tigers

South Carolina: By the Numbers

Returning Production: No. 5 (68%)

SP+ Ranking: No. 24

ESPN Post-Spring Top 25: N/A

On3 SEC Power Rankings: No. 10

How Much Does Returning Production Matter?

South Carolina has four of their top six tacklers returning. The Gamecocks also have the second-highest returning production of any FBS offense in the country. It was an offense that ranked second-to-last in the SEC in scoring and No. 104 nationally with 22.7 points per game. Do you really want all of that back?

Shula Out, Briles In

What’s most important is the offensive cog that is missing. South Carolina fans were ready to fire Mike Shula in September. All the momentum LaNorris Sellers built in 2024 with Dowell Loggains was seemingly wiped away. Could Beamer find the right guy to salvage the investment into his superstar quarterback?

The addition of Kendal Briles (TCU-Arkansas-Florida State-Baylor) was universally praised, even if those recent stops didn’t produce the most eye-popping numbers. The mix of quick game out of RPOs, along with sprinkles of deep shots, should fit what Sellers brings to the table.

South Carolina Super Star Talent

South Carolina fans can aspire to have four Top-15 NFL Draft picks, and that’s not actually that crazy. As Kentucky fans are well aware, Sellers can be a superhero on offense, just not on every single down. Nyck Harbor is a former five-star pass-catcher who is a dangerous downfield weapon. Another former five-star, Dylan Stewart, was a Second Team All-SEC selection who had 12 TFLs and 4.5 sacks last season. They also just added the top-ranked OT in the transfer portal, Jacarrius Peak.

The potential is there, but can they reach their ceiling? Peak suffered a knee injury during a spring basketball tournament that was organized by the coaching staff. When he’ll return and how effective he will be is uncertain. Harbor is great at catching go-balls, but can his game evolve? Dylan Stewart has had great pass-rushing counterparts, but can he consistently tilt the scales in the Gamecocks favor?

But Shane Beamer is on the Hot Seat

A handful of coaches are pre-fired. Shane Beamer‘s seat isn’t that hot, but it might be the hottest in the SEC. To his credit, he was in this spot just a few years ago. South Carolina only won five games in his third season. The following year, they went 9-3 and lost in the Citrus Bowl. After dipping down to 4-8, the Gamecocks have pumped money into this roster to turn things around, but can Beamer get the train back on the tracks?

Kentucky is a Must-Win for South Carolina

To get where Beamer wants to go, the Gamecocks must get off to a fast start. South Carolina fans are counting on a 5-1 start before the bye week hits, and the schedule cranks up a notch or ten. They host Kentucky and Mississippi State at home during that stretch, a pair of games that are more challenging than they appear.

Date Opponent Location Sept. 5 Kent State Columbia, SC Sept. 12 Towson Columbia, SC Sept. 19 Mississippi State Columbia, SC Sept. 26 at Alabama Tuscaloosa, AL Oct. 3 Kentucky Columbia, SC Oct. 10 at Florida Gainesville, FL Oct. 17 Bye Week — Oct. 24 Tennessee Columbia, SC Oct. 31 at Oklahoma Norman, OK Nov. 7 Texas A&M Columbia, SC Nov. 14 at Arkansas Fayetteville, AR Nov. 21 Georgia Columbia, SC Nov. 28 at Clemson Clemson, SC

Sign up for the KSR Newsletter to receive Kentucky Wildcats news in the most ridiculous manner possible.