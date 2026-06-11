SEC Summer School: Tennessee Volunteers

Big Blue Nation has been locked in for every move Will Stein has made during the Kentucky football offseason. But what about the rest of the SEC? Kentucky plays a Top 10 schedule in college football. The logos are daunting, but what’s really going on with each program? Take a step into KSR’s SEC Summer School to learn more about the Wildcats’ 2026 opponents, starting with the Tennessee Volunteers.

Tennessee: By The Numbers

Returning Production: No. 26 (62%)

SP+ Ranking: No. 15

ESPN Post-Spring Top 25: No. 25

On3 SEC Power Rankings: No. 8

Tennessee Ponies Up for Coaching Staff Additions

A stout Tennessee defense carried the Vols to their first CFP berth. Last year, it flat-out stunk. Tennessee ranked 14th in the SEC in scoring defense (16.1 ppg.) and total defense (397.2 ypg.). Josh Heupel needed a fix, so he called in the most expensive defensive coordinator in the sport.

Jim Knowles became a household name during his three-year run at Ohio State, which included a National Championship in 2024. It was quite a coup when James Franklin convinced him to leave Columbus to coach at Penn State, but that move didn’t save Franklin from getting fired midseason. Tennessee is paying Knowles $2.2 million annually to call the defense.

That wasn’t the only costly move made this offseason. Less than 24 hours after winning a National Championship with Indiana, Derek Owings ditched the cream and crimson for Tennessee orange. The Vols made Owings the highest-paid strength and conditioning coach in America with an average salary of $1.2 million. Heupel is trying to steal some of that Cignetti magic after Owings spent the last six years by his side.

Another Summer of Star Player Drama

Everyone remembers the Nico Iamaleava negotiation that ended with an abrupt transfer departure. That just set the tone for what was to come. Boo Carter gave Heupel headaches all summer long. Now, another high-profile addition is stirring up a big stink.

Former Penn State pass-rusher Chaz Coleman was the ninth-ranked player in this transfer portal cycle. Tennessee paid a pretty penny for his services, and now he just doesn’t want to show up to play football. He missed the start of summer workouts, and insiders are skeptical that he’ll ever play a down for the Vols. Will he play college football at all this fall? It’s so bizarre.

With the Sorbsy ruling, we need to bring this gem back up. Is a reunion with Chaz Coleman possible? pic.twitter.com/K1JC5D5Hb4 — Blue White Illustrated (@PennStateOn3) June 8, 2026

A See-Sawing Tennessee QB Competition

Joey Aguilar was one of the few college football players who didn’t get an injunction for another year of eligibility. Tennessee fans wanted Heupel to hit the portal for another quarterback. Instead, he’s going to have a quarterback competition between two young, unproven passers.

George MacIntyre is a Nashville native who was the No. 15 QB in the 2025 recruiting class. He redshirted last fall and appeared to have a leg up during spring practice. Insiders believe momentum is tilting toward Faizon Brandon this summer. He’s a true freshman who was a five-star talent and the No. 9 overall player in the 2026 recruiting class. No matter who wins this job will have to answer plenty of questions as one of the youngest signal-callers in the SEC.

Big Game Heupel

There is angst in the air on Rocky Top. Tennessee played four ranked teams last fall. They lost all four and were blown out by Diego Pavia and Vanderbilt in the season finale at Neyland Stadium. That’s the kind of loss that will get you on the wrong side of Vol Twitter.

Josh Heupel’s teams run up the score on inferior opponents, but Tennessee has fallen short in too many big games. He is 0-5 against Georgia and it took an interim coach for him to break the Vols’ long losing streak in The Swamp. The good news? Neither team is on the schedule this year. That doesn’t mean it’s all cupcakes for the Vols. Heupel has a few opportunities for big wins, and he’ll need a couple to keep the wolves fed.