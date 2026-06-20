SEC Summer School: Texas A&M Aggies

Big Blue Nation has been locked in for every move Will Stein has made during the Kentucky football offseason. But what about the rest of the SEC? Kentucky plays a Top 10 schedule in college football. The logos are daunting, but what’s really going on with each program? Take a step into KSR’s SEC Summer School to learn more about the Wildcats’ 2026 opponents. Up next, the first SEC road trip for Will Stein, to Bryan-College Station for a date with Texas A&M at Kyle Field.

SEC Summer School: Tennessee Volunteers, Missouri Tigers

Texas A&M: By the Numbers

Returning Production: No. 14 (65%)

SP+ Ranking: No. 9

ESPN Post-Spring Top 25: No. 9

On3 SEC Power Rankings: No. 5

Returning Star Power for Texas A&M

The Aggies have a big hole to fill on defense after Cashius Howell, the SEC Defensive Player of the Year, was selected by the Cincinnati Bengals in the second round of last spring’s NFL Draft. Texas A&M tied a program record with 10 total draft picks, but the best of the best are still in College Station.

Mario Craver is one of the best wide receivers in the SEC. Last year, he was just shy of 1,000 yards, tallying 917 and four scores on 59 receptions. If people didn’t know the elusive playmaker before, they learned about No. 1 when he went for 200+ yards at Notre Dame.

He’ll be Marcel Reed‘s go-to target this fall. Ultimately, your opinion of Marcel Reed will define how good you think this team can be. He’s been a very good quarterback, but can he be a difference-maker and put them over the top in a close game? Reed did it once at Notre Dame. Will he take another step forward this fall and compete to be the top-QB in the SEC? I admittedly am a bit skeptical, although that’s still probably enough to win a CFP game or two.

3 Potential Breakout Players

LB Daymion Sanford — The talented linebacker flashed with 53 tackles, 9.5 TFLs, and 3.5 sacks last fall. Despite suffering an injury in the spring game, his talent and experience can make him one of the top tacklers in the SEC.

DT DJ Hicks — Texas A&M is one of the few places where five-star talents will still bide some time before it’s their turn to step into a major role. That’s the case for Hicks, who is finally getting a chance to start after three years in the program. Last fall, he still had 6.5 TFLS and 3.0 sacks as a rotational player.

S Dalton Brooks — A two-year starter in the secondary, Brooks was third on the team last fall with 62 tackles. A playmaker in the middle of the field who creates havoc, he can turn the momentum of the game to Texas A&M at a moment’s notice.

The Most Difficult Game on Kentucky’s Schedule

There are plenty of challenging games on this Kentucky football schedule, but judging by SP+, this is the most challenging, as the Wildcats are a projected 19.5-point underdog. The game will be played in the middle of a hot September afternoon in Texas in front of 100,000+ fans at Kyle Field. Defensive coordinator Jay Bateman should bring some familiarity with him to Lexington after two years in College Station, but how much can it really help? Kentucky’s first true road game is against a group of vets with CFP experience in their first SEC game of the season. Buckle up.