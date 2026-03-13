Skip to main content
SEC Tournament Bracket Update: Quarterfinal Friday

Adam Luckettby: Adam Luckett22 minutes agoadamluckettksr

The first two days of the SEC Tournament are in the books. Three lower seeds won on Thursday with Tennessee needing a 20-0 run to knock off Auburn. The madness has arrived in Nashville.

Double bye day has finally arrived in the Music City. Chalk is not necessarily holding at Bridgestone Arena. However, we did see every team on Thursday built at least a 16-point lead. This has been a tournament of big scoring runs. Georgia even had a 13-0 run that stretched out to a 22-2 run that nearly got the Bulldogs out of a huge hole. Oklahoma left no doubt in a blowout win against Texas A&M.

Will the lower seeds continue their strong play as this tournament advances?

No. 9 Kentucky 78, No. 8 Missouri 72

No. 5 Tennessee 72, No. 12 Auburn 62

No. 15 Ole Miss 76, No. 7 Georgia 72

No. 11 Oklahoma 83, No. 6 Texas A&M 63

Friday in Nashville is now locked in. You might want to get to Lower Broadway early but pace yourselves. Two das down, three to go.

The schedule

Friday

Game 9No. 1 Florida vs. No. 9 Kentucky1:00 p.m. ETSEC NetworkKarl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Alyssa Lang
Game 10No. 4 Vanderbilt vs. No. 5 Tennessee3:30 p.m. ETSEC NetworkKarl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Alyssa Lang
Game 11No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 15 Ole Miss7:00 p.m. ETSEC NetworkTom Hart, Dane Bradshaw, Alyssa Lang
Game 12No. 3 Arkansas vs. No. 11 Oklahoma9:30 p.m. ETSEC NetworkTom Hart, Dane Bradshaw, Alyssa Lang

Saturday

Game 13Semifinal1:00 p.m. ETESPNKarl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Alyssa Lang
Game 14Semifinal3:30 p.m. ETESPNKarl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Alyssa Lang

Sunday

Game 15Championship1:00 p.m. ETESPNDan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Alyssa Lang

