SEC Tournament Bracket Update: Quarterfinal Friday

The first two days of the SEC Tournament are in the books. Three lower seeds won on Thursday with Tennessee needing a 20-0 run to knock off Auburn. The madness has arrived in Nashville.

Double bye day has finally arrived in the Music City. Chalk is not necessarily holding at Bridgestone Arena. However, we did see every team on Thursday built at least a 16-point lead. This has been a tournament of big scoring runs. Georgia even had a 13-0 run that stretched out to a 22-2 run that nearly got the Bulldogs out of a huge hole. Oklahoma left no doubt in a blowout win against Texas A&M.

Will the lower seeds continue their strong play as this tournament advances?

No. 9 Kentucky 78, No. 8 Missouri 72

No. 5 Tennessee 72, No. 12 Auburn 62

No. 15 Ole Miss 76, No. 7 Georgia 72

No. 11 Oklahoma 83, No. 6 Texas A&M 63

Friday in Nashville is now locked in. You might want to get to Lower Broadway early but pace yourselves. Two das down, three to go.

The schedule

Friday

Game 9 No. 1 Florida vs. No. 9 Kentucky 1:00 p.m. ET SEC Network Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Alyssa Lang Game 10 No. 4 Vanderbilt vs. No. 5 Tennessee 3:30 p.m. ET SEC Network Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Alyssa Lang Game 11 No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 15 Ole Miss 7:00 p.m. ET SEC Network Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw, Alyssa Lang Game 12 No. 3 Arkansas vs. No. 11 Oklahoma 9:30 p.m. ET SEC Network Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw, Alyssa Lang

Saturday

Game 13 Semifinal 1:00 p.m. ET ESPN Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Alyssa Lang Game 14 Semifinal 3:30 p.m. ET ESPN Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Alyssa Lang

Sunday