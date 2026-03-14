SEC Tournament Bracket: Semifinal Saturday Set

We’ve reached the penultimate day of the SEC Tournament. Only four teams remain. This year’s semifinalists are a surprising group after a day of upsets.

Despite Florida’s shooting struggles, the Gators held on for a 71-63 win over Kentucky. In the second game of the afternoon, the higher seed did not survive.

In a battle between the SEC’s two Tennessee teams in the state’s capital, it was Vanderbilt who played elite basketball. Duke Miles and Tyler Tanner combined for 49 points in a 75-68 win over the Vols. Nate Ament had 12 points and 11 rebounds, but was only 1-13 from the floor in the defeat.

The story of the SEC Tournament is Ole Miss. The Rebels did the unthinkable. Chris Beard‘s squad only won four games during SEC play. They won their third in three days in Nashville, knocking off Alabama 80-79. The No. 15 seed has only existed for two years in the SEC Tournament. It may be a while before we see another playing on Saturdays.

Ole Miss nearly drew a game against another double-digit seed. Oklahoma took Arkansas down to the wire, but Darius Acuff was too much for the Sooners to handle. The Arkansas point guard scored 37 points, the second-most by a Hog in SEC Tournament history, in an 82-79 victory over Oklahoma. Nijel Pack had a three-point attempt to tie it in the closing seconds, but his miss has the Sooners waiting impatiently on the bubble ahead of Selection Sunday.

The SEC Tournament Bracket

The Schedule

Saturday

Game 13 No. 1 Florida vs. No. 4 Vanderbilt 1:00 p.m. ET ESPN Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Alyssa Lang Game 14 No. 15 Ole Miss vs. No. 3 Arkansas 3:30 p.m. ET ESPN Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Alyssa Lang

Sunday

Game 15 Championship 1:00 p.m. ET ESPN Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Alyssa Lang

Lock in for March Madness with KSR Plus! We’re giving you behind-the-scenes Kentucky Basketball intel you won’t find anywhere else. Join the most passionate online community in the BBN during the most wonderful time of the year.