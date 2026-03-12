SEC Tournament Bracket Update: Nashville's Thursday set list is official
The first day of the SEC Tournament is in the books. Are you not entertained? There was a little bit of everything at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday.
No. 16 LSU provided a scare but a 12-1 run in the second half allowed No. 9 Kentucky to create some breathing room. A similar result played out when No. 12 Auburn separated from No. 13 Mississippi State late. The biggest surprise of the day occurred when No. 14 Ole Miss grabbed an early lead against No. 11 Texas and never let up in an outright upset. Then Oklahoma erased a 13-point first half deficit and ran away from South Carolina thanks to 11 three-point makes and 19-of-25 shooting from two.
No. 9 Kentucky 87, No. 16 LSU 82
No. 12 Auburn 79, No. 13 Mississippi State 61
No. 14 Ole Miss 76, No. 10 Texas 66
No. 11 Oklahoma 86, No. 14 South Carolina 74
Thursday in Nashville is now locked in. You might want to get to Lower Broadway early but pace yourselves. One day down, four to go.
SEC Tournament Schedule
Thursday
|Game 5
|No. 8 Missouri vs. No. 9 Kentucky
|12:30 p.m. ET
|SEC Network
|Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Alyssa Lang
|Game 6
|No. 5 Tennessee vs. No. 12 Auburn
|3:00 p.m. ET
|SEC Network
|Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Alyssa Lang
|Game 7
|No. 7 Georgia vs. No. 15 Ole Miss
|7:00 p.m. ET
|SEC Network
|Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw
|Game 8
|No. 6 Texas A&M vs. No. 11 Oklahoma
|9:30 p.m. ET
|SEC Network
|Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw
Friday
|Game 9
|No. 1 Florida vs. No. 8 Missouri/No. 9 Kentucky
|1:00 p.m. ET
|SEC Network
|Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Alyssa Lang
|Game 10
|No. 4 Vanderbilt vs. No. 5 Tennessee/No. 12 Auburn
|3:30 p.m. ET
|SEC Network
|Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Alyssa Lang
|Game 11
|No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 7 Georgia/No. 15 Ole Miss
|7:00 p.m. ET
|SEC Network
|Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw, Alyssa Lang
|Game 12
|No. 3 Arkansas vs. No. 6 Texas A&M/No. 11 Oklahoma
|9:30 p.m. ET
|SEC Network
|Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw, Alyssa Lang
Saturday
|Game 13
|Semifinal
|1:00 p.m. ET
|ESPN
|Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Alyssa Lang
|Game 14
|Semifinal
|3:30 p.m. ET
|ESPN
|Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Alyssa Lang
Sunday
|Game 15
|Championship
|1:00 p.m. ET
|ESPN
|Dan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Alyssa Lang
