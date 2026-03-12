Skip to main content
SEC Tournament Bracket Update: Nashville's Thursday set list is official

Adam Luckettby: Adam Luckett58 minutes agoadamluckettksr

The first day of the SEC Tournament is in the books. Are you not entertained? There was a little bit of everything at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday.

No. 16 LSU provided a scare but a 12-1 run in the second half allowed No. 9 Kentucky to create some breathing room. A similar result played out when No. 12 Auburn separated from No. 13 Mississippi State late. The biggest surprise of the day occurred when No. 14 Ole Miss grabbed an early lead against No. 11 Texas and never let up in an outright upset. Then Oklahoma erased a 13-point first half deficit and ran away from South Carolina thanks to 11 three-point makes and 19-of-25 shooting from two.

No. 9 Kentucky 87, No. 16 LSU 82

No. 12 Auburn 79, No. 13 Mississippi State 61

No. 14 Ole Miss 76, No. 10 Texas 66

No. 11 Oklahoma 86, No. 14 South Carolina 74

Thursday in Nashville is now locked in. You might want to get to Lower Broadway early but pace yourselves. One day down, four to go.

SEC Tournament Schedule

Thursday

Game 5No. 8 Missouri vs. No. 9 Kentucky12:30 p.m. ETSEC NetworkKarl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Alyssa Lang
Game 6No. 5 Tennessee vs. No. 12 Auburn3:00 p.m. ETSEC NetworkKarl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Alyssa Lang
Game 7No. 7 Georgia vs. No. 15 Ole Miss7:00 p.m. ETSEC NetworkTom Hart, Dane Bradshaw
Game 8No. 6 Texas A&M vs. No. 11 Oklahoma9:30 p.m. ETSEC NetworkTom Hart, Dane Bradshaw

Friday

Game 9No. 1 Florida vs. No. 8 Missouri/No. 9 Kentucky1:00 p.m. ETSEC Network Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Alyssa Lang
Game 10No. 4 Vanderbilt vs. No. 5 Tennessee/No. 12 Auburn3:30 p.m. ETSEC NetworkKarl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Alyssa Lang
Game 11No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 7 Georgia/No. 15 Ole Miss7:00 p.m. ETSEC NetworkTom Hart, Dane Bradshaw, Alyssa Lang
Game 12No. 3 Arkansas vs. No. 6 Texas A&M/No. 11 Oklahoma9:30 p.m. ETSEC NetworkTom Hart, Dane Bradshaw, Alyssa Lang

Saturday

Game 13Semifinal1:00 p.m. ETESPNKarl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Alyssa Lang
Game 14Semifinal3:30 p.m. ETESPNKarl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Alyssa Lang

Sunday

Game 15Championship1:00 p.m. ETESPNDan Shulman, Jay Bilas, Alyssa Lang

