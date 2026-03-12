SEC Tournament Bracket Update: Nashville's Thursday set list is official

The first day of the SEC Tournament is in the books. Are you not entertained? There was a little bit of everything at Bridgestone Arena on Wednesday.

No. 16 LSU provided a scare but a 12-1 run in the second half allowed No. 9 Kentucky to create some breathing room. A similar result played out when No. 12 Auburn separated from No. 13 Mississippi State late. The biggest surprise of the day occurred when No. 14 Ole Miss grabbed an early lead against No. 11 Texas and never let up in an outright upset. Then Oklahoma erased a 13-point first half deficit and ran away from South Carolina thanks to 11 three-point makes and 19-of-25 shooting from two.

No. 9 Kentucky 87, No. 16 LSU 82

No. 12 Auburn 79, No. 13 Mississippi State 61

No. 14 Ole Miss 76, No. 10 Texas 66

No. 11 Oklahoma 86, No. 14 South Carolina 74

Thursday in Nashville is now locked in. You might want to get to Lower Broadway early but pace yourselves. One day down, four to go.

SEC Tournament Schedule

Thursday

Game 5 No. 8 Missouri vs. No. 9 Kentucky 12:30 p.m. ET SEC Network Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Alyssa Lang Game 6 No. 5 Tennessee vs. No. 12 Auburn 3:00 p.m. ET SEC Network Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Alyssa Lang Game 7 No. 7 Georgia vs. No. 15 Ole Miss 7:00 p.m. ET SEC Network Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw Game 8 No. 6 Texas A&M vs. No. 11 Oklahoma 9:30 p.m. ET SEC Network Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw

Friday

Game 9 No. 1 Florida vs. No. 8 Missouri/No. 9 Kentucky 1:00 p.m. ET SEC Network Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Alyssa Lang Game 10 No. 4 Vanderbilt vs. No. 5 Tennessee/No. 12 Auburn 3:30 p.m. ET SEC Network Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Alyssa Lang Game 11 No. 2 Alabama vs. No. 7 Georgia/No. 15 Ole Miss 7:00 p.m. ET SEC Network Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw, Alyssa Lang Game 12 No. 3 Arkansas vs. No. 6 Texas A&M/No. 11 Oklahoma 9:30 p.m. ET SEC Network Tom Hart, Dane Bradshaw, Alyssa Lang

Saturday

Game 13 Semifinal 1:00 p.m. ET ESPN Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Alyssa Lang Game 14 Semifinal 3:30 p.m. ET ESPN Karl Ravech, Jimmy Dykes, Alyssa Lang

Sunday