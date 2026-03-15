Arkansas will play Vanderbilt in 2026 SEC Tournament Championship

The first four days in the SEC Tournament are in the books. Only one day remains. Neither of the top two teams are remaining but we will see double bye vs. double bye in the championship game at Bridgestone Arena on Sunday afternoon.

No. 4 Vanderbilt will face No. 3 Arkansas for the SEC Tournament title. The former is looking for its first SEC Tournament title since 2012. The latter is looking for its first SEC Tournament title since 2000. A long drought is ending one way or another before the real bracket comes out on Sunday after both teams advanced on Saturday.

No. 4 Vanderbilt 91, No. 1 Florida 74

No. 3 Arkansas 93, No. 15 Ole Miss 90 (OT)

Vanderbilt has won two SEC Tournament titles. Arkansas has won another. Whoever wins on Sunday is likely hanging a banner. This is the third consecutive season that the No. 4 seed has advanced to Sunday. Auburn won the title in 2024 and Tennessee lost in the championship in 2025. Kentucky won the SEC Tournament out of the No. 4 spot in 2018. A No. 3 seed has not won this tournament since Ole Miss upset Florida in 2013 thanks to the Marshall Henderson experience.

Vanderbilt head coach Mark Byington has only won one conference tournament in his coaching career. That occurred in 2024 when James Madison cut the nets in the Sun Belt. Arkansas head coach John Calipari has won 15 conference tournament titles during his Hall of Fame coaching career. Adolph Rupp has the most SEC Tournament titles (13). Calipari can get over halfway there with a win on Sunday. This would be Cal’s seventh SEC Tournament title after winning on Sunday with Kentucky in 2010, 2011, 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018.

The bracket

The schedule