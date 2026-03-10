SEC Tournament Odds: Kentucky Opens as the Favorite vs. LSU

The SEC Tournament is almost here. Time to catch the fever! Typically, Kentucky fans aren’t catching it on Wednesday. This year, the Wildcats are getting the action started in Nashville in the opening game of the event.

The early start time calls for an early spread. The Las Vegas handicappers have weighed in and Kentucky opens as a 6.5-point favorite over LSU. The total is 153.5, giving us a projected final score of 80-73.5.

The KenPom projection gives Kentucky a 79-74 advantage, while Bart Torvik has the final score at 80-74 in favor of the Wildcats. ESPN’s BPI gives LSU just a 24.9% chance to take down Kentucky.

A late-season skid sent Kentucky to Wednesday in the SEC Tournament, but it’s not as bad as LSU’s. Kentucky has won two of their last seven games, while the Tigers have won two of their last 10. The two are also in the middle of similar ATS trends. Kentucky had covered in three straight games, but hasn’t in the last two. LSU covered in four straight before failing to cover in the last three.

LSU has been an underdog 13 times in SEC play. The Tigers have covered eight times, but only have one outright win to show for it.

The Tigers were underdogs when Kentucky traveled to Baton Rouge. LSU led by as many as 18 points in the second half before the Cats stormed back to take a late lead. It was nip-and-tuck down the stretch before a prayer was answered in the form of a Malachi Moreno game-winning shot at the buzzer. Kentucky needed some late-game heroics from Otega Oweh in last year’s opening game of the SEC Tournament. Catching the fever may lead to a sweat from BBN on Wednesday afternoon.

Kentucky vs. LSU: How to Watch, Listen

Tipoff : Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. ET

: Wednesday, 12:30 p.m. ET TV : SEC Network (Roy Philpott, Jon Crispin)

: SEC Network (Roy Philpott, Jon Crispin) Local Radio : UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens)

: UK Sports Network (Tom Leach, Goose Givens) AM : 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP

: 840 WHAS, 630 WLAP FM : 98.1 WBUL

: 98.1 WBUL Online : iHeart Radio

: iHeart Radio Sirius XM: 84

You can also follow along on the KSR LIVE BLOG, which will start a few hours before tipoff at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, and join the conversation on KSBoard.

