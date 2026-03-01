SEC Tournament Projection: Double Bye Madness

No one is catching Florida. That became official on Saturday. Everywhere else? We’ve got some pure chaos in the Southeastern Conference.

The Gators have earned the No. 1 seed. Every other spot is up for grabs. The No. 3 seed and No. 9 seed are separated by just two games heading into the final week of the season. Kentucky is firmly in the mix for a double bye. Numerous scenarios are on the table.

Welcome to tiebreaker city.

Current standings

This is where every team would be seeded if the SEC Tournament started today. Only Florida (italics for locked in) has secured a seed for Nashville. Missouri is currently the big tiebreaker winner due to head-to-head wins over both Kentucky and Tennessee.

Florida (14-2) Alabama (12-4) Arkansas (11-5) Missouri (10-6) Kentucky (10-6) Tennessee (10-6) Texas (9-7) Vanderbilt (9-7) Texas A&M (9-7) Georgia (8-8) Auburn (6-10) Mississippi State (5-11) Oklahoma (5-11) Ole Miss (4-12) LSU (3-13) South Carolina (3-13)

Alabama is currently in the driver’s seat for the No. 2 seed in the SEC Tournament. The Tide own the tiebreaker over Arkansas and now have a one-game lead with two games to play. An 11-win team now has a decent chance to get the No. 4 seed depending on tiebreakers. We know Auburn cannot be seeded anything higher than No. 11 due to a loss to Georgia. That means the Bulldogs have a No. 10 floor. There are eight teams jam-packed for seed 2-10. Much will be finalized in the final week of the regular season.

Projected SEC standings

Using KenPom‘s projections, this is what the SEC Tournament field would look like. I used some projected results to find tiebreaker winners.

Florida (16-2) Alabama (13-5) Arkansas (12-6) Missouri (11-7) Kentucky (11-7) Tennessee (11-7) Texas (10-8) Vanderbilt (10-8) Texas A&M (10-8) Georgia (9-9) Auburn (7-11) Oklahoma (6-12) Ole Miss (5-13) Mississippi State (5-13) LSU (4-14) South Carolina (4-14)

There is some separation for the double bye spots. Missouri would win a three-team tiebreaker over Kentucky and Tennessee. Texas would win a three-team tiebreaker over Vanderbilt and Texas A&M due to a 2-1 pool record.

Kentucky is currently trending to start the SEC Tournament on Thursday. The home loss to Missouri in January currently looms large. UK will need them to drop a game or two because beating them out in any tiebreaker scenario will be very difficult.

Playing the probabilities

The Wildcats are currently considered the co-favorite (25%) with Tennessee to secure the No. 4 seed. Missouri (23%) and Arkansas (22%) are very close. Vanderbilt (3%), Texas (2%), and Texas A&M (1%) are all mathematically still alive but highly unlikely. This is a four-team race for the final two double bye spots in the last week. Alabama cannot fall out of the double bye group now. The Tide are one win away from securing the No. 2 seed.

Kentucky is highly unlikely to begin the SEC Tournament on Wednesday but the Cats currently have as good or better chance to start as the No. 9 seed (8%) or No. 10 seed (3%) as the No. 3 seed (8%). Multiple destinations are still alive.

Entering the final week, starting the SEC Tournament in the No. 4-6 window (61%) is the most likely scenario for UK. That can be locked in with a win on Tuesday against Texas A&M. UK technically owns a double bye destiny since Arkansas plays Missouri this weekend but that would require a 2-0 record this week with a win over Florida.

This week in the SEC

A big final week has arrived in the Southeastern Conference. We know Kentucky will have their hands full this weekend against Florida on Senior Day. That makes the midweek game very important. Meanwhile, scoreboard watching will be required to see what stays alive from a seeding perspective.

This is what is on the schedule.

Tennessee at South Carolina (Tuesday | 6 p.m. ET | SEC Network)

Alabama at Georgia (Tuesday | 6:30 p.m. ET | ESPNews)

Missouri at Oklahoma (Tuesday | 7 p.m. ET | ESPNU)

Kentucky at Texas A&M (Tuesday | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN2)

Mississippi State at Florida (Tuesday | 8 p.m. ET | SEC Network)

Vanderbilt at Ole Miss (Tuesday | 9 p.m. ET | ESPN+)

LSU at Auburn (Tuesday | 10 p.m. ET | SEC Network)

Texas at Arkansas (Wednesday | 7 p.m. ET | ESPN2)

Tuesday will be a busy night in the league with seven games. Alabama can secure the No. 2 seed and Tennessee will be a heavy road favorite in Columbia. The games in College Station and Norman loom large. Kentucky’s No. 3 seed odds will increase if Texas beats Arkansas on Wednesday in Bud Walton Arena.

The final push has arrived.