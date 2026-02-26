SEC Tournament Projection: Where this race sits heading into penultimate weekend

There are only three games remaining in the college basketball regular season. Selection Sunday is just over two weeks away. March Madness is right around the corner. February is still ready to deliver some mayhem before everyone’s favorite month in Big Blue Nation arrives.

Florida can clinch an SEC regular season title with a home win on Saturday. Everyone else is jockeying for position at the SEC Tournament. Only one game separates the final double-bye spot from the No. 8 spot. There is still a lot to play for down the stretch.

This is where we sit, what the computers are calling for, and what is ahead this weekend. Kentucky (almost) controls its destiny to a No. 5 seed and has a real path to a No. 4 seed.

Current standings

This is where every team would be seeded if the SEC Tournament started today.

Florida (13-2) Alabama (11-4) Arkansas (11-4) Tennessee (10-5) Missouri (9-6) Vanderbilt (9-6) Kentucky (9-6) Texas A&M (9-6) Texas (8-7) Georgia (7-8) Auburn (6-9) Mississippi State (5-10) Oklahoma (4-11) LSU (3-12) South Carolina (3-12) Ole Miss (3-12)

Florida owns a two-game lead with three games to play. Alabama and Arkansas are tied. The Tide own the tiebreaker due to a head-to-head win. Tennessee dropped a road game to Missouri to fall to 10-5 on Tuesday. Then things get interesting.

Missouri, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, and Texas A&M all sit at 9-6 with two games to play. Texas is just one game back of this group. All of these teams will be fighting for position. Pool record gives Missouri (3-0) the tiebreaker advantage with Vanderbilt (2-1), Kentucky (0-2), and Texas A&M (0-2) following them. UK currently owns the tiebreaker over A&M due to best win (Arkansas).

There is now a three-way tie for last place after LSU upset Ole Miss on Wednesday. Pool record (0-1) is why Ole Miss is is now in last place but a game in Oxford against South Carolina is still on the schedule.

Projected SEC standings

Using KenPom‘s projections, this is what the SEC Tournament field would look like. I used some projected results to find tiebreaker winners.

Florida (15-3) Alabama (13-5) Arkansas (13-5) Tennessee (12-6) Vanderbilt (11-7) Texas A&M (11-7) Missouri (10-8) Kentucky (10-8) Texas (9-9) Georgia (9-9) Auburn (8-10) Mississippi State (6-12) Oklahoma (5-13) LSU (4-14) Ole Miss (4-14) South Carolina (4-14)

Alabama and Arkansas remain tied. The tie goes to the Tide. Tennessee is projected to received the final double bye at 12-6. Vanderbilt and Texas A&M are locked up at 11 wins. The same goes for Kentucky and Missouri at 10 wins plus Texas and Georgia at nine wins. Mizzou gets the tiebreaker over UK due to a head-to-head win.

As of now, UK is expected to avoid starting the tournament on Wednesday. Getting to 10 wins will lock up a Thursday start at the SEC Tournament. Getting to the No. 5 seed will require 11 wins. That means a 2-1 finish. A 3-0 finish would get UK to 12-6. The Wildcats would own the tiebreaker over Tennessee if a tie occurred.

Kentucky’s next two games loom large

There is no hiding from the significance of the next two games for Kentucky. The Wildcats are in a logjam. Vanderbilt and Texas A&M are in that logjam with them. Beating these two would open up some scenarios for UK. Two big games are coming up.

Wins in both could allow Kentucky to play for the No. 4 seed on Senior Day. Losses in both could open up the No. 9 seed possibility and starting the SEC Tournament on Wednesday. A split could almost lock UK into the 7-8-9 window. As far as SEC Tournament seeding goes, these are the two most important games on the schedule and will go a long way in the tiebreaker process.

Kentucky currently has a 21 percent chance to finish in the No. 8 spot. That is the working favorite but No. 7 (18%), No. 9 (15%), No. 6 (14%), and No. 5 (12%) are all still very much alive.

This weekend in the SEC

Every team will be in conference action this weekend with eight games on the schedule on Saturday. There is a big one in Gainesville. Arkansas, Texas, and Alabama will each be road underdogs. Missouri and Vanderbilt are playing toss-up games on the road.

Missouri at Mississippi State (1 p.m. ET | SEC Network)

Vanderbilt at Kentucky (2 p.m. ET | ESPN)

South Carolina at Georgia (3:30 p.m. ET | SEC Network)

Texas at Texas A&M (4 p.m. ET | ESPN2)

Oklahoma at LSU (6 p.m. ET | SEC Network)

Alabama at Tennessee (6 p.m. ET | ESPN)

Arkansas at Florida (8:30 p.m. ET | ESPN)

Ole Miss at Auburn (8:30 p.m. ET | SEC Network)

There is a chance we see some movement in the standings this weekend. Mississippi State, Alabama, and Florida winning would all help UK’s seeding.