SEC Tournament Projection: One game separates 8 teams on double-bye line

Another midweek in the SEC is in the books. The everything just means more conference has played 72.2 percent of its 2026 college basketball schedule with five games to go. All we really know right now is that Florida is the team to beat, LSU and South Carolina are battling for last place, and half of the league is still very much alive for the final three double-bye spots.

The logjam in the conference standings has not gone away. This league has a razor thin edge heading into the final stretch as teams jockey to get into position as Florida starts to separate.

Anything and everything feels on the table.

Current standings

This is where every team would be seeded if the SEC Tournament started today.

Florida (11-2) Arkansas (9-4) Tennessee (9-4) Alabama (9-4) Missouri (8-5) Texas (8-5) Vanderbilt (8-5) Kentucky (8-5) Texas A&M (8-5) Georgia (6-7) Mississippi State (5-8) Auburn (5-8) Oklahoma (3-10) Ole Miss (3-10) LSU (2-11) South Carolina (2-11)

Florida now has a two-game lead in the SEC standings with five games to play after the Gators beat South Carolina and Arkansas lost to Alabama. Todd Golden‘s team has remaining games against Ole Miss and Mississippi State plus a home game with Arkansas along with road trips to Texas and Kentucky. Getting to 14 wins feels like the magic number. They are only three victories away from likely clinching the program’s eighth SEC regular season title and first since 2014.

That gets us to the ridiculousness. There are three teams tied at 9-4 and five teams locked up at 8-5. That means that only one game currently separates the No. 2 seed from the team starting the tournament on Wednesday as a No. 9 seed. This is getting crazy.

Tennessee, Arkansas, and Alabama are each 1-1 in pool play against each other. That means the tiebreaker process than shifts to record versus highest seed. Each team is 0-1 against Florida. Missouri owns the No. 5 seed tiebreaker due to pool winning percentage (.750) against Missouri, Vanderbilt, Kentucky, and Texas A&M (more on this later). Only Alabama (1-0) has played Missouri. That makes placing any of them in a correct order difficult right now. So I used KenPom projections and each team is projected to beat Mizzou in upcoming games. That gets us to Texas. Alabama lost to the Longhorns on Jan. 10. Tennessee beat Texas on Jan. 6. Arkansas is a projected winner against the burnt orange on March 4. That means that Alabama will be slotted at No. 4. The tiebreaker then gets reset after eliminating the Crimson Tide. Arkansas’ win over Tennessee on Jan. 3 give the Hogs the No. 2 seed.

Confused yet? Somehow the No. 5 seed tiebreakers were easier to figure out. This is how the five-way tie shakes out.

Missouri: 3-1 (.750)

Texas: 2-2 (.500)

Vanderbilt: 2-2 (.500)

Kentucky 1-2 (.333)

Texas A&M: 1-2 (.333)

Texas (2-2) gets the edge over Vanderbilt (2-2) due to a head-to-head win in Austin on Jan. 14. UK gets the tiebreaker over A&M due to best outright win (used Tennessee since both teams have played them).

Georgia is two games back of this group. Oklahoma, Ole Miss, LSU, and South Carolina are all fighting for the last four seeds who will all play on Wednesday in Nashville as losses continue to pile up for that group.

Projected SEC standings

Using KenPom‘s projections, this is what the SEC Tournament field would look like. I used some projected results to find tiebreaker winners.

Florida (15-3) Tennessee (12-6) Arkansas (12-6) Alabama (12-6) Vanderbilt (11-7) Texas A&M (10-8) Missouri (10-8) Kentucky (10-8) Texas (10-8) Georgia (9-9) Auburn (8-10) Mississippi State (7-11) Oklahoma (5-13) Ole Miss (5-13) LSU (4-14) South Carolina (4-14)

Some of the tiebreakers change due to the added future results. Tennessee is expected to finish 2-1 (.667) in pool play against Arkansas and Alabama with the Tide making a trip to Knoxville next weekend. That gives the Vols the No. 2 seed. Vanderbilt is all alone at 11 wins giving them the No. 5 seed. Texas A&M (3-1) wins the four-team tiebreaker at 10 wins to secure the No. 6 seed. Missouri (2-1), Kentucky (1-2), and Texas (1-3) fall in line text due to pool winning percentage.

That means Kentucky would face the winner of Texas/South Carolina on Thursday at 1 p.m. ET/12 p.m. CT at the SEC Tournament if these projections held. The winner of that game would play Florida on Friday at the same time.

However, Kentucky is just one projected game back of the No. 5 seed and still has a home game on the schedule against Vanderbilt. The Cats are just two games back of the final double-bye spot. There is still some room to move up, but the home loss to Missouri looms large at this point in the tiebreaker process. The future game against Texas A&M could also alter Kentucky’s tiebreaker situation.

This weekend in the SEC

Every team will be in conference action this weekend with eight games on the schedule on Saturday. Florida, Tennessee, and Alabama are all hitting the road. There are true toss-up games in Nashville, Athens, Norman, and on the Plains.

Florida at Ole Miss (Noon ET | ESPN)

Mississippi State at South Carolina (1 p.m. ET | SEC Network)

Tennessee at Vanderbilt (2 p.m. ET | ESPN)

Texas at Georgia (3:30 p.m. ET | SEC Network)

Missouri at Arkansas (4 p.m. ET | ESPN)

Alabama at LSU (6 p.m. ET | SEC Network)

Texas A&M at Oklahoma (8:30 p.m. ET | SEC Network)

Kentucky at Auburn (8:30 p.m. | ESPN)

Tennessee and Vanderbilt immediately pops on paper as these in-state rivals play their first of two games against each other. The results of these two meetings will go a long way in determine who land where in the final standings. Texas is 6-1 since the Jan. 21 loss to Kentucky but will hit the road to play a true 50/50 game against Georgia. Missouri continues to surprise but is expected to be a heavy underdog against Arkansas. Texas A&M nearly dropped a fifth game in a row on Wednesday at home against Ole Miss and will now have to hit the road to play Oklahoma. The Sooners could very well be a betting favorite in that game. Kentucky will look to continue Auburn’s current five-game slide as a small projected road underdog.

This is a big weekend. We will have a better feel for this SEC race on Sunday.