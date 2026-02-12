SEC Tournament Projection: Florida is team to catch in regular season title race

Florida won the SEC Tournament title and national championship in 2025. The Gators are now trending to complete that championship triangle with an SEC regular season title in 2026.

All of the bye weeks are now finished in the SEC. Every team has played 11 games. We have officially reached the final stretch of the college basketball regular season. There are only seven games left to play. Who will win the league? Who will be seeded where in Nashville? That picture is starting to become clearer. Everyone is chasing the Gators.

Florida has now run off four consecutive SEC wins since dropping a home game to Auburn on Jan. 24. The Gators have won all those games in blowout fashion and have moved into the top five in the computer rankings. Todd Golden‘s team has no more remaining games against Alabama, Tennessee, or Vanderbilt. If Kentucky is unable to beat this team on Saturday afternoon in Gainesville, Florida will be the clear and heavy favorite to grab the program’s first SEC regular season title since 2014. Golden is having quite the run with the Gators.

The SEC regular season title could be determined this weekend.

Kentucky will attempt to cause some chaos this weekend at the O’Connell Center. Meanwhile, there is currently a heated race for the double bye spots. This is where the SEC currently sits and what the projections are calling for. The SEC Tournament seeding race is starting to get serious.

Current standings

This is where the SEC stands after all of the bye weeks.

Florida (9-2) Kentucky (8-3) Arkansas (8-3) Vanderbilt (7-4) Tennessee (7-4) Alabama (7-4) Missouri (7-4) Texas A&M (7-4) Texas (6-5) Georgia (5-6) Auburn (5-6) Ole Miss (3-8) Mississippi State (3-8) South Carolina (2-9) LSU (2-9) Oklahoma (2-9)

Florida, Arkansas, Vanderbilt, Tennessee, Alabama, and Missouri all hit the road in the midweek. Each won outright. That helped create a five-wide situation for fourth place. Tiebreakers start to get funky because of the unbalanced schedules when that happens. This is yet another reason why the league probably needs to move to 20 conference games. Everyone is still chasing the Gators. Eight teams are in the lead or within a game of a double-bye spot. This race will get interesting down the stretch.

Kentucky’s head-to-head win in Fayetteville gives them the tiebreaker over Arkansas. Vanderbilt (1-0) and Tennessee (2-0) have undefeated pool records in the five-way tie. Vandy’s best win (Kentucky) gives them the tiebreaker. Alabama (2-2) and Missouri (1-1) have a .500 winning percentage in this pool record but the Bama beat the Tigers outright. That gives them the tiebreaker. A&M comes in last here due to an 0-3 record against the five-team pool.

Is this confusing yet? Buckle in because this could get really funky over the last few weeks.

Projected SEC standings

Using KenPom‘s projections, this is what the SEC Tournament field would look like. I used some projected results to find tiebreaker winners.

Florida (15-3) Arkansas (12-6) Tennessee (12-6) Vanderbilt (12-6) Alabama (12-6) Texas A&M (11-7) Kentucky (11-7) Missouri (10-8) Georgia (9-9) Auburn (9-9) Texas (9-9) Ole Miss (6-12) Mississippi State (5-13) Oklahoma (5-13) LSU (4-14) South Carolina (4-14)

This is what we call a logjam in conference tournament bracketology. The algorithm is calling for Florida to run away with this thing as expected. After that, only one game separates team No. 2 and team No. 7. There will be a razor’s thin edge for this double-bye race.

Road wins this week got Vanderbilt, Tennessee, and Alabama up to 12 projected wins. That moves them ahead of Kentucky in the projections. UK is currently projected to lose to A&M. That would give the Aggies the head-to-head tiebreaker for the No. 6 seed. Any projection from No. 2 to No. 8 feels very possible for UK right now. Getting to 12 wins feels like the magic double-bye number since UK already owns tiebreakers over Arkansas, Tennessee, and could split with Vanderbilt if they win the return game at Rupp Arena on Feb. 28.

Expect a roller coaster over the final seven games. This is what the SEC Tournament would look like with these projections.

This weekend in the SEC

Every team is on the slate for this SEC weekend. Some teams at the top will be big favorites at home, but there are some big games that could shake-up the current standings and the projections.

Texas A&M at Vanderbilt (1 p.m. | SEC Network)

Kentucky at Florida (3 p.m. | ABC)

Georgia at Oklahoma (3:30 p.m. | SEC Network)

LSU at Tennessee (6 p.m. | SEC Network)

Mississippi State at Ole Miss (6:30 p.m. | ESPN)

Texas at Missouri (8:30 p.m. | ESPN2)

Auburn at Arkansas (8:30 p.m. | ESPN)

South Carolina at Alabama (8:30 p.m. | SEC Network)

Tennessee and Alabama will both be huge home favorites. Kentucky and Florida are clearly playing in the biggest game. Don’t sleep on what is going on in Nashville, Columbia, and Fayetteville. Texas A&M and Vanderbilt both sit at 7-4 and could secure a big tiebreaker win at Memorial Gym. Mizzou returns home after the huge win in College Station, but Texas has a top-10 offense that can challenge the Tigers. Auburn is reeling but this is team that has beaten St. John’s and won at Florida. Steven Pearl‘s squad beat Arkansas by 22 on Jan. 10. The Tigers will be going for the sweep at Bud Walton Arena. A road upset here would shakeup the standings.

After a midweek where chalk held outside of Missouri-Texas A&M, we could be due for a couple of upsets this weekend.