SEC Tournament Projection: Kentucky's Tiebreaker Chokehold

Arkansas and Texas will meet in Fayetteville on Wednesday night but the rest of the league has moved on to prep for Saturday. There is just one final SEC game remaining. We know Florida will be the No. 1 seed at the SEC Tournament. Every other seed is still up for grabs. In the middle, there is quite the battle royale going on.

Kentucky lost a critical tiebreaker game to Texas A&M on Tuesday. They are now one of four teams sitting at 10-7. Texas could join that group with a win on Wednesday. UK has losses against three of those teams with Georgia sitting just one game back at 9-8 after a home win over Alabama. That’s another team that Kentucky does not own a tiebreaker against.

The Wildcats are currently losing the tiebreaker math in a substantial way. That puts them in a difficult situation heading into the final weekend. Kentucky could end up with the same record as the No. 5 or No. 6 seed but might have to play on Wednesday due to the tiebreakers.

This is where the SEC stands.

Current standings

This is where every team would be seeded if the SEC Tournament started today. Only Florida (italics for locked in) has secured a seed for Nashville.

Florida (15-2) Alabama (12-5) Arkansas (11-5) Tennessee (11-6) Missouri (10-7) Vanderbilt (10-7) Texas A&M (10-7) Kentucky (10-7) Texas (9-7) Georgia (9-8) Auburn (7-10) Oklahoma (6-11) Mississippi State (5-12) Ole Miss (4-13) LSU (3-14) South Carolina (3-14)

There’s a lot to get into.

— Alabama is still in great shape for the No. 2 seed despite the midweek loss to Georgia. The Tide just need to beat Auburn at home or for Arkansas to lose one game to secure that spot.

— Tennessee is guaranteed a double-bye with a home win over Vanderbilt on Saturday.

— Missouri, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, and Kentucky are all tied at 10-7. Mizzou’s pool record (3-0) is the difference. Kentucky’s pool record (1-3) is why they currently sit at No. 8. Throwing Texas into this mix would not change things. UK would have the same pool record (2-3) as Vanderbilt and A&M. The Commodores have the best win (vs. Alabama) and then A&M’s tiebreaker over Kentucky would come into play. UK would move down to No. 9 spot if the Longhorns win on Wednesday. The Cats really are in a tough spot with the tiebreakers.

— Georgia looms large in this tiebreaker discussion. The Bulldogs are a road win against Mississippi State away from entering the 5-10 mix. Mike White‘s team has a bunch of wins against this group. The Dawgs will have a chance to climb up the ladder with a 10th league win this weekend.

— Oklahoma could leap over Auburn on Saturday if the Sooners can beat Texas on the road. Auburn has to go to Alabama.

Projected SEC standings

Using KenPom‘s projections, this is what the SEC Tournament field would look like if chalk holds.

Florida (16-2) Alabama (13-5) Arkansas (12-6) Tennessee (12-6) Texas A&M (11-7) Georgia (10-8) Texas (10-8) Missouri (10-8) Vanderbilt (10-8) Kentucky (10-8) Auburn (7-11) Oklahoma (6-12) Ole Miss (5-13) Mississippi State (5-13) LSU (3-15) South Carolina (3-15)

Who is ready for a five-way tie at 10-8? We’re an LSU upset over Texas A&M away from it being a six-way tie. A tiebreaker city scenario felt possible all season in the SEC. Kentucky now enters that situation in a bad spot due to 0-1 records against Texas A&M, Georgia, and Missouri. In this five-way tie, only UK and Vanderbilt have losing pool records (2-3). Vanderbilt gets the tiebreaker due to best win (Alabama). Tuesday was the disaster scenario for Kentucky.

The Wildcats are projected to start the SEC Tournament on Wednesday night.

Playing the probabilities

Kentucky’s most likely seed destinations heading into the final weekend are No. 9 (24%), No. 10 (23%), and No. 4 (13%). How is this possible? All of these teams are clumped together and it’s really going to come down to who you are tied with. No. 5 (11%), No. 6 (10%), and No. 8 (11%) combine to have a 32 percent chance. A lot can happen over the final weekend.

These are the favorites for the double byes.

Florida (locked in) Alabama (89% | No. 3 seed floor) Arkansas (76% | No. 7 seed floor) Tennessee (47% | No. 8 seed floor)

The race gets complicated after that with favorites all under 30 percent from seeds 5-10. Missouri, Vanderbilt, Texas A&M, Kentucky, Texas, and Georgia are all competing for these spots. UK would have a path to the No. 4 seed with a win over Florida and a Vanderbilt win over Tennessee, but would need some other tiebreakers to go their way. Without a win over Florida, UK is stuck in the 8-10 window.

Tennessee is the big one to watch. A loss to Vanderbilt throws a wrench into the tiebreaker equation. If Kentucky could beat Florida, they could enter a tiebreaker situation with the Vols. UK’s two wins over the Big Orange would increase their tiebreaker odds. That is the biggest situation to watch this weekend.

This weekend in the SEC

The final weekend has arrived. Kentucky hosts Florida on Senior Day. There are a ton of other big games in the SEC that day which will have a pretty big impact on seeding.

Game Time Channel Arkansas at Missouri Noon ET ESPN South Carolina at Ole Miss 1 p.m. ET SEC Network Vanderbilt at Tennessee 2 p.m. ET ESPN Georgia at Mississippi State 3:30 p.m. ET SEC Network Florida at Kentucky 4 p.m. ET ESPN Texas A&M at LSU 6 p.m. ET SEC Network Oklahoma at Texas 8:30 p.m. ET SEC Network Auburn at Alabama 8:30 p.m. ET ESPN

The biggest two games for Kentucky’s seeding will happen in Lexington and Knoxville. UK desperately needs a win and for Tennessee to join them in a crazy tiebreaker situation to climb up the standings. There is a path to the No. 4 seed with a win and Tennessee loss. A win alone could get UK to a No. 6 seed and a potential rematch with Auburn and Arkansas to start the SEC Tournament. A loss likely means a No. 10 seed barring upsets elsewhere.

A wide range of outcomes are still alive for Kentucky.