SEC Tournament Picture: Breaking down every potential Kentucky seed possibility

The SEC Tournament is now less than a week away. There is just one more data point remaining for each team with eight games taking place on Saturday. Only Florida’s spot (No. 1 seed) is locked up for the weekend in Nashville. Just about anything is still possible. Kentucky’s seeding window has a wide range of outcomes.

What we do know is that a No. 3 seed is now off the table following the result at Bud Walton Arena on Wednesday night. Arkansas improved to 12-5 in conference play after thrashing Texas. UK cannot mathematically catch them or Alabama. The Wildcats also cannot fall lower than No. 10 since Auburn and everyone else below them has 10 or more losses. That gets us to the 4-10 window. All are potential final destinations for Kentucky depending on this weekend’s results.

KSR is breaking down all of the possibilities now. This is where we sit, what’s ahead, and what needs to happen for Kentucky to land any of the seven available seeds.

Current SEC standings

Florida (15-2) Alabama (12-5) Arkansas (12-5) Tennessee (11-6) Missouri (10-7) Vanderbilt (10-7) Texas A&M (10-7) Kentucky (10-7) Georgia (9-8) Texas (9-8) Auburn (7-10) Oklahoma (6-11) Mississippi State (5-12) Ole Miss (4-13) LSU (3-14) South Carolina (3-14)

The schedule

Game Time Channel Arkansas at Missouri Noon ET ESPN South Carolina at Ole Miss 1 p.m. ET SEC Network Vanderbilt at Tennessee 2 p.m. ET ESPN Georgia at Mississippi State 3:30 p.m. ET SEC Network Florida at Kentucky 4 p.m. ET ESPN Texas A&M at LSU 6 p.m. ET SEC Network Oklahoma at Texas 8:30 p.m. ET SEC Network Auburn at Alabama 8:30 p.m. ET ESPN

Kentucky’s seeding scenarios

No. 4 seed

— Beat Florida + Vanderbilt beats Tennessee + Arkansas beats Missouri: UK wins tiebreaker because of three wins over Tennessee and Vandy. Texas A&M vs. LSU result does not matter.

No. 5 seed

— Beat Florida + Vanderbilt beats Tennessee + Missouri beats Arkansas: Mizzou wins No. 4 seed due to pool record (4-0). UK wins tiebreaker over Vandt due to best win (Florida). Texas A&M vs. LSU result does not matter.

OR

— Beat Florida + Tennessee beats Vanderbilt + Arkansas beats Missouri + LSU beats Texas A&M. UK is the only 11-7 team on the No. 5 seed line.

No. 6 seed

— Beat Florida + Tennessee beats Vanderbilt + Texas A&M beats LSU + Arkansas beats Missouri: A&M and UK are in two-way tie at 11-7. Aggies win No. 5 seed tiebreaker due to head-to-head win.

OR

— Beat Florida + Tennessee beats Vanderbilt + LSU beats Texas A&M + Missouri beats Arkansas: UK is tied at 11-7 with Mizzou. Tigers win No. 5 seed tiebreaker due to head-to-head win.

No. 7 seed

— Beat Florida + Tennessee beats Vanderbilt + Missouri beats Arkansas + Texas A&M beats LSU: Mizzou, A&M, and UK are tied at 11-7. The Wildcats finish third in that three-way tiebreaker due to an 0-2 pool record.

No. 8 seed

— Lose to Florida + Mississippi State beats Georgia + Oklahoma beats Texas: Texas and Georgia would both be below Kentucky at 9-9. UK would finish last in 10-8 tiebreaker involving remaining teams.

No. 9 seed

— Lose to Florida + Auburn beats Alabama + Texas A&M beats LSU + Arkansas beats Missouri + Georgia beats Mississippi State + Tennessee beats Vanderbilt + Texas beats Oklahoma: This is a five-team tie at 10-8. UK and Vandy are tied with worst pool record (2-3). UK owns tiebreaker for best win (Arkansas) since the Hogs would finish above Alabama in this scenario.

OR

— Lose to Florida + Oklahoma beats Texas: A Texas loss drops them to 9-9 and out of the 10-8 tiebreaker. Kentucky would finish behind every other 10-8 team due to pool record.

OR

— Lose to Florida + Mississippi State beats Georgia: Same as above. UGA would finish 9-9 and fall below Kentucky. UK would lose this tiebreaker and finish last among the 10-8 teams.

No. 10 seed

— Lose to Florida + Alabama beats Auburn + Georgia beats Mississippi State + Texas beats Oklahoma + Tennessee beats Vanderbilt: UK loses this tiebreaker whether A&M is 10-8 or 11-7. This scenario creates a huge tie. Kentucky and Vanderbilt own worst pool record (2-3). Vandy wins the tiebreaker due to best win (Alabama) since the Tide would finish ahead of Arkansas.

OR

— Lose to Florida + LSU beats Texas A&M + Georgia beats Mississippi State + Texas beats Oklahoma + Tennessee beats Vanderbilt: This creates a six-team tie at 10-8. UK finishes last in the tiebreaker due to pool record (2-4).