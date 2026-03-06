Second half comeback surges Hazard to 43-40 win in 14th Region thriller

Early in the third quarter, Knott County Central (22-8) opened up the half with a 4-0 run, giving the Patriots their biggest lead of the game at 12. In what seemed like the verge of a blowout, a fiery Casey Huff lit into his Hazard Bulldogs (22-10), which sparked an 11-0 run to erase the deficit.

The game stayed within a possession until the final buzzer, but Hazard eventually took the lead in the fourth quarter and held on to win 43-40 on Thursday night in Breathitt County.

It came down to the final shot for the Patriots, as Connor Napier hoisted a quick-release three at the buzzer that was ultimately too strong.

Hazard escapes Knott Co Central 43-40! Connor Napier three at the buzzer no good to end a 14th region quarterfinal classic@KSRonX @NextUpRecruits @HazardBoysBball pic.twitter.com/vqvM5RVscY — SterlingVision (@sterlingvis1) March 6, 2026

KCC came into this one third in the state in scoring defense, allowing 48.1 points-per-game, but it was Hazard who outplayed them at their own game, allowing the fewest points (40) all season to a 14th Region opponent.

“You got to show up at the showdown,” said Huff. “I was really proud of the resiliency.”

On Hazard’s first possession, they showed a flash of that resiliency as they snagged three offensive rebounds on that trip alone. However, they would not grab another one until the second half.

In a very slow start, the first points were not scored until three and a half minutes in off a Napier three. He would hit another one in the second quarter, as KCC connected on all four of their three-point attempts in the first half, shooting over 50% from the field.

Their hot shooting from deep froze completely in the second half, though, missing all five of their attempts.

In a tale of two halves, the Bulldogs flipped the script, shooting over 50% from the field in the latter half after shooting under 40% in the first, along with a perfect 10-for-10 mark from the charity stripe.

Seth Caudill, the 14th Region Player of the Year, led the game with 19 points, 12 coming in the second half.

“Couldn’t be more proud of my guys,” said Caudill.

Tucker Johnson added 12 points for the Bulldogs on 4-of-5 shooting.

For the Patriots, Chance Amburgey led the way with a double-double (15 PTS, 10 REB). Jadon Hall was their only other scorer in double figures with 10.

In what has been a theme this season for the two highest-rated 14th Region teams (RPI), the game was a close, defensive battle. Hazard took the first one in early January 52-51, and Knott exacted revenge 53-49 in early February. But it was the Bulldogs that took the one that mattered the most.