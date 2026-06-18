Second-round draft buzz continues to build for Otega Oweh

The start of the 2026 NBA Draft is less than a week away. The Barclays Center will once again host this year’s two-round event, which has been moved up to begin on a Tuesday. In past years, the draft has traditionally tipped off on a Wednesday or Thursday. But this year’s first round will happen Tuesday (June 23), with the second round to follow on Wednesday.

Otega Oweh might not be a Tuesday guy, but he’s trending to be a Wednesday guy.

A trio of big-name mock drafts has been released within the last 24 hours. Highly respected mocks from No Ceilings, Yahoo! Sports, and Bleacher Report have updated their 60-pick projections. All three of them have Oweh firmly settling in as a second-round selection.

Bleacher Report : No. 42, San Antonio Spurs (via Portland)

: No. 42, San Antonio Spurs (via Portland) No Ceilings: No. 45, Sacramento Kings (via Chicago)

No. 45, Sacramento Kings (via Chicago) Yahoo! Sports: No. 55, New York Knicks

These mock draft creators view Oweh as a slasher and versatile defender at the next level, but one who likely won’t be featured in a major on-ball role offensively. Going to either the defending champions or runners-up certainly wouldn’t be a bad thing, either (just please don’t let him land in Sacramento).

“As a 6-4 wing with a strong frame, Oweh became one of the best slashing wings in college basketball and had one of the great games of the season with 35/8/7 against Santa Clara in the opening round of March Madness with a buzzer-beater to force overtime,” wrote Kevin O’Connor for Yahoo! Sports. “At the next level, though, he doesn’t project to be a primary creator because of his shaky handle and jumper, so the odds are he’ll need to adapt as a role player. Fortunately, he has a ton of those skills as a cutter, connective passer, and versatile defender.”

“A strong second half of the season helped revive Otega Oweh’s NBA draft chances,” added Jonathan Wasserman of Bleacher Report. “He carried Kentucky to its first NCAA tournament win with 35 points against Santa Clara. Playing a larger role that allowed for more on-ball reps and shots, he wound up with career highs of 45 threes and 2.7 assists.

“Though he’s missing a specialty skill, Oweh’s on/off-ball versatility and defense could draw second-round interest.”

Oweh isn’t a lock to hear his name called, though. Other outlets, such as ESPN and The Athletic, have him on the outside looking in as of right now. But he’s certainly benefited from the new era of college athletics, which has seen more and more players return to college to make more money instead of being a late draft pick. In turn, that’s allowed someone without any college eligibility, like Oweh, to naturally climb the charts.

Let’s just hope his climb is enough for him to hear his name called come draft night.