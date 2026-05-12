See how Malachi Moreno measured in at the NBA Draft Combine

We know Malachi Moreno is a hoss and a true seven-footer in shoes, but what about the official results from the folks in Chicago who will ultimately decide his fate as a pro — potentially as early as this summer? The measurement results from the NBA Draft Combine are in.

The Georgetown, KY native was listed at 7’0″ in shoes and 250 pounds as a freshman at Kentucky. His official measurements at the combine are 6’11.25″ barefoot and 242.8 pounds while also boasting a 7’1.5″ wingspan and 9’3.5″ standing reach.

Those measurements were first reported by Jon Chepkevich of Draft Express.

2026 AWS NBA Draft Combine anthro measurements for Kentucky’s Malachi Moreno:



6'11 ¼" barefoot, 242.8 pounds with a 7’1 ½" wingspan and 9’3 ½" standing reach pic.twitter.com/7kbeHiaZDN — Jon Chepkevich (@JonChep) May 11, 2026

That compares to a 7’1″ wingspan and 9’4″ standing reach at UK’s Pro Day event last fall to go with a 9.5″ hand width and 9.5″ hand length. He also finished with a 29-inch approach vertical and a 24.5-inch standing vertical, a 3.54-second 3/4-court sprint, an 11.60-second lane agility drill, and a 3.2-second reactive shuttle drill. Moreno will go through similar agility tests during his time in Chicago, but at least in terms of physical measurements, nothing has come as a surprise with height, weight, wingspan and standing reach.

The bigger Moreno-related story at the Combine, however, has to do with Kentucky’s standout center deciding not to participate in five-on-five scrimmages in Chicago, KSR can confirm. That comes after he was set to join a team that also featured UK’s Otega Oweh, Vanderbilt’s Tyler Tanner, Louisville’s Flory Bidunga and Auburn’s Keyshawn Hall, among others, in the live reps portion of the event.

It also aligns with the growing buzz that he just may slide into the back end of the first round with Yahoo’s Kevin O’Connor calling him “one of the clear risers in the pre-draft process.”

Just last week, Mark Pope said it was the program’s top priority to keep the local product home as a Wildcat.

“Malachi Moreno was the number one priority for us going into this portal season,” he said. “We think that he’s going to be the best center in all of college basketball next year here at Kentucky. He’s also going through the draft process. … We’re supporting him every step of the way. This is the place where basketball dreams come true, and Malachi has two dreams.

“He’s dreaming of hanging a banner at Kentucky, and he’s dreaming of playing in the NBA, and so we’re supporting him, chasing both of those.”

Will he have the chance to chase that first dream in Lexington before turning his second into a reality? This week will ultimately decide that at the NBA Draft Combine — and it’s a close enough call for Big Blue Nation to get a little antsy about his future at Kentucky until that decision is made.