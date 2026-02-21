Selection Committee reveals top 16 teams for NCAA Tournament
Selection Sunday is only a few weeks away. To give us a better idea of how the bracket might ultimately look once that day, the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee revealed the top 16 teams on Saturday afternoon.
As expected, Kentucky was not mentioned as one of the top-four seeds. When the Selection Committee went through a full mock bracket earlier this week, the Wildcats were listed as the final six-seed. That’s in line with where ESPN’s Joe Lunardi has UK. As of Saturday morning, Lunardi also views Kentucky as a six-seed with a 90-plus percent chance of making the Big Dance. BracketMatrix, which takes into account dozens of bracket projections from various outlets, has the ‘Cats on the six-seed line, as well.
As for the Top 16 teams in the NCAA Tournament as of Saturday, February 21, here is how the Selection Committee currently sees the field.
1-seeds
1. Michigan (Midwest Region)
2. Duke (East Region)
3. Arizona (West Region)
4. Iowa State (South Region)
2-seeds
5. UConn
6. Houston
7. Illinois
8. Purdue
3-seeds
9. Florida
10. Kansas
11. Nebraska
12. Gonzaga
4-seeds
13. Texas Tech
14. Michigan State
15. Vanderbilt
16. Virginia
Committee chair Keith Gil said that Alabama and Arkansas were the first two teams left out of the group. Of note, Kentucky has played Florida, Gonzaga, Michigan State, and Vanderbilt from the above group, losing all four games. Selection Sunday is slated for March 15 with the tournament set to begin on March 17.
