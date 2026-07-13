Boyle County star Seneca Driver is a Top 15 recruit in the 2027 class

Seneca Driver‘s star continues to rise. The new Rivals300 for the 2027 class is out, and Boyle County’s five-star tight end remains No. 15 overall, No. 1 among tight ends. That makes him the highest-ranked player in the state of Kentucky.

Driver was one of Kentucky’s top targets in the 2027 class, with Will Stein making him a priority after moving to Lexington. So did future NFL Hall of Famer Jason Witten, who became Oklahoma’s tight ends coach in January. Driver committed to the Sooners in early March, becoming one of the jewels of Oklahoma’s 2027 class, which ranks No. 6 in the Rivals Industry Team Recruiting Rankings.

That said, recruiting never stops. After landing four-star quarterback Jake Nawrot — one of six Kentucky commits in the Rivals300 — Stein said that getting a verbal commitment is just one part of a very long process. Kentucky has two tight end commitments in the 2027 class, Tank Proctor and Conrad Hart. I’m sure they’d love nothing more than to add Driver, which would be a flip for the ages.

“Recruiting is about waking these kids up and putting them to bed,” Stein said on KSR in April. “It has to be an everyday thing. It can’t be once in a while, or, hey, we got this kid committed now, he’s good till December. F-that. It’s not. It’s not. You better still go like your hair’s on fire.”

“Just because a kid committed somewhere that didn’t choose us, you don’t think the Wildcats are constantly talking to him and his family and his people? Yes, you have to. It’s not over till it’s over, and even when it’s over, it’s still not over nowadays. You can get out of a commitment, or a sign deal after you signed.”

I have a feeling Stein will find his way to Danville a few times this fall to catch Driver and the Boyle County Rebels in action. As Rivals’ Director of Scouting and Rankings, Charles Power wrote, Driver is legit — both on the football field and on the basketball court — and well worth the pursuit.

“Gifted tight end prospect with the makings of a complete skill set at the position. Has the size to project as an in-line tight end, measuring at 6-foot-6, 240 pounds with 32.75-inch arms and 10-inch hands as a junior. Posted 40 times in the 4.7’s at college camps prior to his junior season. A dominant two-way player on Friday nights as a tight end and EDGE. Looks like the best athlete on the field at all times. Mismatch in the passing game, lining up as a wide receiver and attached tight end. Has considerable burst in his routes with long speed to separate downfield.

“Shows the ability to win at the catch point and projects as a jump ball target. Has high-end change of direction, especially for a bigger tight end. Dangerous with the ball in his hands and shows the ability to maximize yards after the catch. Also flashes his athleticism on defense, where he has Power 4 talent as a pass rusher. Finished his junior season with 49 catches for 875 yards and 11 touchdowns. An above the rim athlete on the basketball court who makes eye-popping dunks and blocks with regularity. The combination of size, athleticism, and baseline skills give him the potential to be one of the best high school tight end prospects in several cycles.”

Kentucky commits in the 2027 Rivals300