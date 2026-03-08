4-Star TE Seneca Driver Commits to Oklahoma Over Kentucky and Others

Seneca Driver, the No. 1-ranked prospect in the state of Kentucky, has been a priority for Will Stein in his first year as head coach, but now he’s headed elsewhere. The 2027 four-star tight end announced his commitment to Oklahoma on Saturday night while on a visit to Norman.

The 6-foot-6, 240-pound tight end from Boyle County (Danville, KY) was trending to Kentucky in February, with Rivals national analyst Steve Wiltfong placing an RPM for the Cats. However, Oklahoma quickly made up ground recently. Wiltfong flipped his prediction from Kentucky to Oklahoma on Saturday morning, and Driver was committed to the Sooners not long after.

Driver took multiple visits to Kentucky after Stein’s hire in December. However, the Cats were unable to steal a commitment away from the Sooners.

Despite being unable to land Driver, Kentucky’s new staff did a lot to make up ground from the old staff. Under Mark Stoops, Kentucky was not very involved in Driver’s recruitment.

“When Mark Stoops was there, they recruited me a little bit, but they stopped. That brought it down. When Will Stein and the staff came in, it opened my interest more,” Driver told KSR+. “I feel like I’d fit well because of how he’s used his tight ends at Oregon, like [Kenyon] Sadiq. They used him a lot, as well as the tight end before him.”

Kentucky’s 2027 recruiting class