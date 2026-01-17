The stars were out in Danville to see blue-chip prospect Seneca Driver

Danville (Ky.) Boyle County tight end Seneca Driver is the highest-ranked player in a loaded 2027 high school class. New Kentucky head coach Will Stein and his staff will be looking to make a splash with this rare high-end recruiting crop in the Bluegrass. The Cats are starting by making a big push for Driver.

The top-100 recruit was at the Kentucky-Mississippi State basketball game at Rupp Arena last weekend. In his first full day on the job with Oregon duties, Stein and Kentucky general manager Pat Biondo were spotted chatting up the blue-chip prospect. One week later, the staff made the short drive to Boyle County to see Seneca Driver on the hardwood.

Stein, offensive coordinator Joe Sloan, tight ends coach Justin Burke, and wide receivers coach Joe Price III were not the only big college football names in attendance. The stars were out for the big rivalry game between Boyle County and Danville.

Kentucky coach Will Stein, OC Joe Sloan, and TE coach Justin Burke are at Boyle County’s basketball game at Danville tonight to watch Seneca Driver (Boyle), the No. 1 tight end in the 2027 class.



Driver will attend Kentucky’s Junior Day on Jan. 24.https://t.co/0vnbtwH3rO pic.twitter.com/0nli5rjlRb — Tyler Thompson (@MrsTylerKSR) January 17, 2026

Will Stein is in the house to see Seneca Driver. pic.twitter.com/wQyPNvVQDx — Anthony Wireman (@awireman) January 17, 2026

Oklahoma tight ends coach Jason Witten (yes, that Jason Witten), Oklahoma offensive coordinator Ben Arbuckle, Louisville head coach Jeff Brohm, Louisville recruiting staffer Brady Brohm, and of course, Louisville executive director of football personnel and recruiting Vince Marrow were also in attendance for Danville’s 53-50 win over Boyle County.

In transfer portal era, this type of recruiting situation definitely feels rare. Big coaches packed into a random high school gym on a winter Friday night really does feel like the old days. Numerous big-time programs have been recruiting Seneca Driver. The rising junior has been on the radar for multiple years since shining at a Kentucky camp a couple of summers ago. Now the final push begins for the talented 2027 recruit. UK and Louisville are both making a big swing. So are some other programs.

Buckle in for what should be a very eventful next six months or so on the recruiting trail.