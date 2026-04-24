Senegalese forward Ousmane N'Diaye signs with Kentucky

Well, that was fast. Just a day after coming onto our radar, Senegalese forward Ousmane N’Diaye has signed with Kentucky, according to the UK Sports Network social media account.

Kentucky reached out to the 6’11” forward recently, according to Jacob Polacheck of KSR+. He still needs to be cleared by the NCAA, but the first step of the process is committing to a school. Sources tell KSR+ they are confident that N’Diaye will be cleared, which is good news for Kentucky, which needs help in the frontcourt.

N’Diaye, who turned 22 years old in March, has played professionally for several different clubs, starting with Germany’s Dragons Rhoendorf during the 2019-20 season. He spent the next few years playing in Spain before suiting up for Vanoli Cremona, which plays in Italy’s top league, the LBA, beginning in 2025. This season, he averaged 10.2 points and 6.7 rebounds in 27.3 minutes per game, shooting 42.1% from the field and 32.1% on 5.0 three-point attempts per game. N’Diaye is also a member of the Senegalese national team, helping lead his home country to a bronze medal finish at the 2025 African Championships.

N’Diaye has been on the NBA Draft radar for a few years now, even declaring in 2023 before withdrawing ahead of the deadline. He declared again last year and kept his name in, but was not selected. After a productive run in Italy, his name surfaced as a major option for top colleges in the United States. Now, he’s a Kentucky Wildcat.

What to know about N’Diaye’s game

More from our Bio Blast on N’Diaye from Thursday:

N’Diaye’s name first surfaced all the way back in 2016 as a participant in the first-ever Basketball Without Borders (BWB) Africa Camp, which was held in Angola. Former Kentucky guard Eric Bledsoe, who was playing for the Phoenix Suns, was among the players serving as a camp coach. N’Diaye, only 12 years old at the time, was one of 87 boys and girls from 27 different African countries invited to the event.

In 2020, ESPN mentioned him as one of the top long-term prospects from the Basketball Without Borders Global Camp in Chicago. N’Diaye was named MVP of Szent Istvan, an under-16 tournament in Hungary, already standing at 6-foot-9. He’s since played professionally for several different clubs, making his debut for Germany’s Dragons Rhoendorf during the 2019-20 season. He spent the next few years playing in Spain before suiting up for Vanoli Cremona, which plays in Italy’s top league, the LBA, beginning in 2025.

For an in-depth scouting report on N’Diaye’s game from someone who has watched a ton of his film, go check out Ersin Demir’s detailed piece here from last May. This report was written before N’Diaye made the move to Italy, where he put up big numbers in 2025-26, but Demir went far beyond the stats to paint a better picture of how his game projects long-term.

With raw physical tools, high athleticism, and a developing outside jumper, there is a reason NBA teams have been keeping close eyes on him over the years. You can see some of N’Diaye’s highlights from this past season through the video below. With good handles, he runs the floor well for someone his size, has some flair to his playstyle, and is not afraid to shoot over his defender thanks to a quick release.

Kentucky’s 2026-27 Roster

Kentucky’s 2026-27 roster is now up to ten players with the addition of N’Diaye.

Returnees: Malachi Moreno, Kam Williams, Trent Noah, Reece Potter, and Braydon Hawthorne

Transfer Commitments: Zoom Diallo (Washington), Alex Wilkins (Furman)

International Commitments: Ousmane N’diaye (Senegal)

High School Commits: Mason Williams, Zyon Hawthorne

Departures: Otega Oweh, Denzel Aberdeen, Jasper Johnson, Andrija Jelavic, Collin Chandler, Brandon Garrison, Jayden Quaintance, Jaland Lowe, and Mouhamed Dioubate.