Seth McGowan posts strong testing numbers at NFL Scouting Combine
The second big stage of the NFL Draft season will come to a close today in Indianapolis. The league has had another long week at the Indiana Convention Center. Multiple Kentucky players attempted to make a splash at this event. Seth McGowan could leave the event as one of the biggest winners.
The Kentucky tailback put on a show.
The tailback has good size and posted some ridiculous jump score. McGowan’s vertical was the second-highest number ever for a tailback at the combine. Meanwhile, the 40-yard time (4.49) was an excellent number at 223 pounds. McGowan’s short shuttle time was the only bad mark. The running back prospect also did not participate in the three-cone shuttle. McGowan could use Kentucky’s pro day to boost those scores.
Seth McGowan was a spring transfer addition from New Mexico State who immediately became a starter at Kentucky. The class of 2020 recruit was one of Kentucky’s most consistent players this season. Now the tailback could be one of multiple UK players selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.
The tailback began his career at Oklahoma before being dismissed from Lincoln Riley’s program for an off-field arrest. After a long journey back, McGowan re-emerged at New Mexico State in 2024. That created an opportunity in the SEC in 2025. In his only season with the Wildcats, the former four-star recruit rushed for 725 yards and 12 touchdowns while chipping in 19 receptions. McGowan showed some toughness by playing through injury issues. That solid year has led to an opportunity.
After participating in the Senior Bowl, McGowan aced his athletic testing at the combine. If the interview process behind the scenes in Indianapolis went well, McGowan will very likely become third Kentucky tailback drafted in the last four years. McGowan is trending to be a Day 3 selection.
Luckett’s Scouting Notebook: Seth McGowan
Ahead of the 2025 season, I put together scouting write-ups on all of Kentucky’s transfer portal additions. This is what I saw on tape when digging into Seth McGowan.
A top-200 prospect and a top-25 player in Texas in the 2020 high school recruiting cycle. The Mesquite (Texas) Poteet rushed for over 3,700 yards and 45 touchdowns during his prep career. McGowan spent one season at Oklahoma when he appeared in seven games, rushed for 370 yards, recorded 201 receiving yards, and scored four touchdowns. Off-field arrest led to some time off and multiple years spent in junior college. Re-emerged at New Mexico State in 2024 where he rushed for 838 yards and chipped in 23 receptions while scoring six total touchdowns.
McGowan is a downhill runner who does a good job of making one cut and finding daylight. The tailback does not have breakaway speed and can be chased down. Does a good job keeping his shoulders square to the line of scrimmage and getting vertical. This leads to some broken tackles (67 missed tackles forced on 210 career carries) and splash runs (17.1% explosive run rate). Flashes contact balance on film. Is a real weapon as a receiver on screens, wheels, and swings out of the backfield. Runs high and can take some shots at the second level. Possesses good leg drive that can create yards after contact.
McGowan is an experienced tailback with good size who fits a downhill scheme. The transfer will also give the offense a receiving option out of the backfield that likely separates him from the rest of the room.
