Seth McGowan posts strong testing numbers at NFL Scouting Combine

The second big stage of the NFL Draft season will come to a close today in Indianapolis. The league has had another long week at the Indiana Convention Center. Multiple Kentucky players attempted to make a splash at this event. Seth McGowan could leave the event as one of the biggest winners.

The Kentucky tailback put on a show.

6'0", 223-pound @UKFootball RB Seth McGowan just launched for a 42.5" vertical. 👀



That's the second-best mark all-time at the Combine for the running backs.



Seth McGowan is a RB prospect in the 2026 draft class. He scored an unofficial 9.63 RAS out of a possible 10.00. This ranked 79 out of 2115 RB from 1987 to 2026.



The tailback has good size and posted some ridiculous jump score. McGowan’s vertical was the second-highest number ever for a tailback at the combine. Meanwhile, the 40-yard time (4.49) was an excellent number at 223 pounds. McGowan’s short shuttle time was the only bad mark. The running back prospect also did not participate in the three-cone shuttle. McGowan could use Kentucky’s pro day to boost those scores.

Seth McGowan was a spring transfer addition from New Mexico State who immediately became a starter at Kentucky. The class of 2020 recruit was one of Kentucky’s most consistent players this season. Now the tailback could be one of multiple UK players selected in the 2026 NFL Draft.

The tailback began his career at Oklahoma before being dismissed from Lincoln Riley’s program for an off-field arrest. After a long journey back, McGowan re-emerged at New Mexico State in 2024. That created an opportunity in the SEC in 2025. In his only season with the Wildcats, the former four-star recruit rushed for 725 yards and 12 touchdowns while chipping in 19 receptions. McGowan showed some toughness by playing through injury issues. That solid year has led to an opportunity.

After participating in the Senior Bowl, McGowan aced his athletic testing at the combine. If the interview process behind the scenes in Indianapolis went well, McGowan will very likely become third Kentucky tailback drafted in the last four years. McGowan is trending to be a Day 3 selection.

