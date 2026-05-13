Kentucky is finalist for blue-chip DL Seth Tillman

The recruiting heater is not over for the Kentucky football program just yet. Will Stein‘s program added another big piece to the 2027 recruiting class on Monday morning. The latest addition came at a position of need when offensive tackle Ian Walker joined the class. UK is also in contention some some other key line of scrimmage targets.

Rock Hill (S.C.) South Pointe defensive lineman Seth Tillman trimmed his list to five schools ahead of summer official visits. Kentucky made the cut along with Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, and South Carolina.

NEWS: South Pointe (SC) 4-star DL Seth Tillman is down to five schools with four OVs locked in.



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Read: https://t.co/S6geoAyghT pic.twitter.com/ncae17wQEy — ChadSimmons (@ChadSimmons_) May 13, 2026

“Coach Jay Bateman offered me early when he was at Texas A&M, and that relationship has carried over to Kentucky,” Tillman told Rivals. “He’s a great coach, and our relationship is why I am high on Kentucky.”

Georgia, Michigan, and Clemson have official visit dates locked in with Seth Tillman. Kentucky is still working to get an official visit scheduled. The Wildcats are a contender in this blue-chip recruitment but there is some work to be done. Tillman visited Lexington in March.

The Wildcats will attempt to make a big late push in this recruiting battle.

Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class