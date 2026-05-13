Skip to main content
KSRKSR Plus
KSBoard
Kentucky
Join KSR+

Kentucky is finalist for blue-chip DL Seth Tillman

Adam Luckettby: Adam Luckett22 minutes agoadamluckettksr

The recruiting heater is not over for the Kentucky football program just yet. Will Stein‘s program added another big piece to the 2027 recruiting class on Monday morning. The latest addition came at a position of need when offensive tackle Ian Walker joined the class. UK is also in contention some some other key line of scrimmage targets.

Rock Hill (S.C.) South Pointe defensive lineman Seth Tillman trimmed his list to five schools ahead of summer official visits. Kentucky made the cut along with Clemson, Georgia, Michigan, and South Carolina.

“Coach Jay Bateman offered me early when he was at Texas A&M, and that relationship has carried over to Kentucky,” Tillman told Rivals. “He’s a great coach, and our relationship is why I am high on Kentucky.”

Georgia, Michigan, and Clemson have official visit dates locked in with Seth Tillman. Kentucky is still working to get an official visit scheduled. The Wildcats are a contender in this blue-chip recruitment but there is some work to be done. Tillman visited Lexington in March.

The Wildcats will attempt to make a big late push in this recruiting battle.

Kentucky’s 2027 high school recruiting class

PlayerPositionHigh SchoolRanking
Jake NawrotQB (6-4, 190)Arlington Heights (Ill.) Hersey4-star (No. 60 overall)
Marquis BryantS (5-11, 185)Rolesville (N.C.) High4-star (No. 283 overall)
Elijah BrowniDL (6-1, 290)Prattville (Ala.) High4-star (No. 295 overall)
Iveon LewisWR (6-2, 180)Richmond (Va.) Huguenot4-star (No. 337 overall)
Tristin HughesS (6-1, 190)Rocky River (Ohio) High4-star (No. 377 overall)
Ian WalkerT (6-5, 305)Pennington (N.J.) The Pennington SchoolHigh 3-star (No. 408 overall)
Larron WestmorelandS (6-5, 180)Jeffersontown (Ky.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 435 overall)
Antwoine Higgins Jr.EDGE (6-2, 230)Cincinnati (Ohio) PrincetonHigh 3-star (No. 465 overall)
Tank ProctorTE (6-5, 220)Plantation (Fla.) American HeritageHigh 3-star (No. 554 overall)
Bryian Duncan Jr.ATH (5-9, 160)Cairo (Ga.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 556 overall)
Ty AshleyLB (6-2, 200)Owensboro (Ky.) HighHigh 3-star (No. 557 overall)
Brady HulliOL (6-1, 285)Somerset (Ky.) Pulaski CountyHigh 3-star (No. 592 overall)
Matthias BurrelliOL (6-4, 320)Gahanna (Ohio) Lincoln3-star (No. 658 overall)
Miguel WilsonCB (5-10, 170)Mobile (Ala.) Vigor3-star (No. 663 overall)
Conrad HartTE (6-5, 235)Lexington (Ky.) Christian Academy3-star (No. 1,071 overall)

Discuss This Article

Comments have moved.

Join the conversation and talk about this article and all things Kentucky Sports in the new KSR Message Board.

KSBoard

2026-05-13