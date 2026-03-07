Seventh-inning rally lifts Cats over The Citadel in series opener

After nearly three hours of frustration at the plate, Kentucky finally broke through with six runs in the seventh inning of Friday’s series opener against The Citadel, chipping away for a 10-5 win at Kentucky Proud Park.

The No. 21 Wildcats hit for the team cycle in the decisive frame, getting singles from Caeden Cloud and Jayce Tharnish, a double by Ethan Hindle, a triple by Scott Campbell Jr., and a home run by Tyler Bell in his first game back after suffering a shoulder injury in the season opener.

“I’m just happy to get him back on the field so he’ll quit bugging me,” Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione joked. “His presence… Just the way the team responds to him, he’s such a difference-maker in so many different ways.”

“I was super-excited to get back out there,” said Bell, who served as designated hitter in his return. “I’ve been pushing and pressing a lot of buttons trying to get out here sooner.”

Before the big rally, Kentucky (12-2) had stranded 11 runners on base. The Cats loaded the bases three times in the first five innings and had only three runs to show for it.

Although they weren’t producing many runs early, Kentucky head coach Nick Mingione said the Cats were putting pressure on the Bulldogs that would show up later in the game. They forced starting pitcher Will Holmes out of the game after just two innings on the mound, having endured six full-count at-bats and throwing 74 pitches.

“I thought the job we did against their starter… that guy’s special, man. He had double-digit innings he had gone without giving up an earned run,” Mingione said. “I mean, Holmes is a really good arm, and the job our guys did to just grind our at-bats in the first and second allowed us to get him out of the game and then just chip away to get back in the game.

“I’ve always said, it doesn’t matter when you get your big inning.”

The Citadel (5-6) led 5-1 in the fourth, tagging UK starter Jaxon Jelkin for five runs on eight hits before chasing him from the game in the fifth. He had entered the matchup with a 3-0 record and a 0.55 ERA.

But the Cats kept chipping away at the Bulldogs’ relief corps, while the Kentucky bullpen turned in yet another strong performance.

Connor Mattison (2-0) and Jack Bennett combined to shut down The Citadel over the final four innings, allowing no runs on four hits and two walks.

Bennett earned his third save of the season. His big moment came in the eighth inning when the Bulldogs loaded the bases with one out, but he responded with a strikeout and a come-backer ground ball to escape the jam.

“Awesome job with the bases loaded,” Mingione said.

Kentucky had 13 hits on the night, including three from Tharnish, and two apiece from Hindle, Bell, Campbell, and Cloud. Tharnish, a junior outfielder, also drove in three runs to lead the Cats.

“This was a really good game and a good test for us,” Hindle said. “I told the guys before the game today that I wanted to see more edge, a lot more edge from this team, and we showed that today. It was a really good opportunity for us to show how we could stay level-minded and get after it.”

The Bulldogs had a pair of hitters with three hits on the night, Jayden Williams and Miles Barbrey. Rhyder Poppel also hit a home run for the visitors.

Michael Gibson (1-1), the third pitcher for The Citadel on the night, took the loss. He allowed five runs on four hits and two walks in the decisive seventh inning.

Up Next

Due to the threat of storms in central Kentucky on Saturday afternoon, Game 2 of the series has been rescheduled for 7 ET at KPP. It was originally slated for 1 ET.