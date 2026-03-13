Shai Gilgeous-Alexander breaks Wilt's NBA record for most consecutive 20-point games

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander has broken a record that stood for over 60 years.

With his 35-point performance on Thursday night against the Boston Celtics, Gilgeous-Alexander passed Wilt Chamberlain for the most consecutive games with at least 20 points at 127 in a row, surpassing the mark of 126 that Chamberlain set from 1961-63. SGA knocked in a jumper in the middle of the third quarter to give him 21 points, putting him alone at the top of the NBA record book. He and the Oklahoma City Thunder went on to win the game, 104-102.

“All the records and the accomplishments are great, but they don’t matter if you don’t win,” he said postgame. “And that’s all that was on my mind.”

Gilgeous-Alexander began his 20-point streak back in September 2024, when he dropped 30 points against the Portland Trail Blazers. The former Kentucky guard hasn’t looked back since, even picking up the league’s MVP award along the way. He surpassed Wilt’s record just a couple of days after Bam Adebayo dropped 83 points in a single game, the second-most in NBA history, trailing only — you guessed it — Chamberlain, who famously went for 100 points back in the day.

SGA HAS PASSED WILT FOR THE LONGEST 20+ POINT STREAK IN NBA HISTORY 🚨



Shai: 127

Wilt: 126 pic.twitter.com/Fftlo3ISrY — NBA (@NBA) March 13, 2026

Here is the breakdown of SGA’s scoring during his 127-game stretch of 20-plus points.

20-29 points: 41 times

30-39 points: 68 times

40-49 points: 13 times

50+ point: 5 times

Gilgeous-Alexander might just repeat as MVP this season, too. He’s the overwhelming betting favorite to win it back-to-back (so long as he reaches the 65-game minimum for major awards). Through 55 games, SGA has averaged 31.8 points, 6.6 assists, 4.5 rebounds, and 1.4 steals in 33.6 minutes per outing this season on shooting splits of 55.4/38.3/89.5. He also has OKC in prime position to win its second straight championship, currently atop the Western Conference standings at 52-15.

We’re witnessing a master at work, folks.