Shai Gilgeous-Alexander named 2025 Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year
Remember how John Calipari used to joke about how it's always t-shirt night (or cup night, bat night, etc.) when Kentucky comes to town? He is still...Read Full Story
The Senior Bowl is off and running down in Mobile. Kentucky running back Seth McGowan and offensive guard Jalen Farmer are attempting to secure a...Read Full Story
The KSR crew broke out of their homes and icy neighborhoods for today's show. They're live at KSBar and Grille from 10 a.m. to noon, with...Read Full Story
Good morning, folks! We're in between basketball games right now after Kentucky's 25-point loss to Vanderbilt the other night. Up next, the Wildcats...Read Full Story
Mark Pope made history in year one with eight top-15 wins to tie an all-time NCAA record, then made it again in year two -- but not the good kind of...Read Full Story
The current landscape of college basketball (most recently involving the Charles Bediako situation at Alabama) has people up in arms -- and that...Read Full Story
A new era for Kentucky football officially got started when Will Stein was hired. The old era of Kentucky football is still around in coaching but in...Read Full Story
Right when this Kentucky team appears to be turning the corner and building sustained momentum to move past the early lows, the Wildcats are dealt a...Read Full Story
