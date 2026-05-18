Shai Gilgeous-Alexander spent over half a million on gifts for his teammates
Former Kentucky Wildcat Shai Gilgeous-Alexander won his second straight NBA MVP award on Sunday, a day before his Oklahoma City Thunder plays Game 1 of the Western Conference Finals. As the leader of the Thunder and one of the faces of the entire league, Gilgeous-Alexander celebrated his new hardware by showing off his generosity and appreciation for his OKC teammates. He surprised them with over half a million dollars in gifts, ranging from luxury watches to golf clubs. The highlight was an Audemars Piguet Royal Oak Offshore for each of them, valued at over $30,000 per watch.
The other gifts from the two-time MVP included Burberry trench coats, the latest iPhones, and PXG golf clubs and bags.
“Thank you for everything,” he told his guys as he gifted them the luxury gift sets for helping him win the NBA’s top individual prize in the 2025-26 season.
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Last season, SGA gifted his teammates a Rolex, so their watch collections are growing with his trophy case.
2026 NBA MVP Voting Results
Gilgeous-Alexander was the runaway winner in the MVP race. By winning his second straight, he became the 14th player in history to go back-to-back.
|PLAYER
|FIRST-PLACE VOTES
|VOTING POINTS
|1. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, OKC
|83
|939
|2. Nikola Jokić, DEN
|10
|634
|3. Victor Wembanyama, SA
|5
|569
|4. Luka Donćić, LAL
|0
|250
|5. Cade Cunningham, DET
|2
|117
|6. Jaylen Brown, BOS
|0
|89
|T7. Kawhi Leonard, LAC
|0
|1
|T7. Donovan Mitchell, CLE
|0
|1
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