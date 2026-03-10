Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tied a Wilt Chamberlain record and hit a game-winner

Just how ridiculous is former Kentucky superstar Shai Gilgeous-Alexander? He scored 35 points, hit a game-winner, and tied a Wilt Chamberlain record all on the same night for the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Does any of it shock you? Of course not — this is what he does, adding to the list of his achievements as the reigning league MVP, scoring champion and Finals MVP, among countless others in 2024-25. He’s doing more of the same in 2025-26.

Chamberlain went for 20-plus points in 126 straight games across two seasons in 1961-63. The only players to come close in recent decades are Kevin Durant (72, 2015-16) and Michael Jordan (72, 1987-88). Even that feels like a stretch, considering those runs were 10 and 38 years ago, respectively.

“Pretty insanely dominant,” Gilgeous-Alexander told ESPN of Chamberlain’s historic impact on the game. “Based on the stats, did whatever he wanted and was like … Honestly, it feels almost like a mythical creature. It’s not real.”

That all changed on Monday when the 27-year-old from Toronto matched that mythical streak himself with 126 straight games of 20-plus. He went for 35 points on 14-21 shooting (66.7% FG), 3-7 from three (42.9% 3PT) and 4-4 at the line (100% FT) to go with 15 assists, nine rebounds, one block, one steal and zero turnovers in 39 minutes.

Oh, and with the clock winding down and the game tied at 126-126, he tossed up a stepback three with 2.7 seconds left to win the freaking game against the Denver Nuggets.

Do we understand what we’re witnessing right now? Gilgeous-Alexander is going to play the Boston Celtics on Thursday for a chance to break Wilt Chamberlain’s record, one that has stood for six-plus decades, someone who scored 100 points in a single game… as a 27-year-old. The dude is averaging 31.6 points, 6.4 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 1.4 steals per game for his fourth straight season putting up 30-plus every time he steps on the floor. He wakes up with 20 points, and he’s just a few days away from breaking a record that will be next to impossible to top, as Chamberlain proved across 63 years.

It’s SGA’s world and we’re all living in it.