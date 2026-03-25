'She's an All-American for a reason.' Clara Strack's length, ability crushed West Virginia

Clara Strack was recently named an All-American Honorable Mention by both the AP and the USBWA and for good reason. On the year, the 6-foot-5 junior is averaging 16.9 points, 10.3 rebounds, 2.6 blocks and 1.2 steals per game — putting up those numbers in the SEC, the toughest, deepest and most talented conference in the country.

Part of what makes Strack so good is that she is a one-of-a-kind star in today’s game. She’s an elite defender and can score at all three levels on the offensive end of the floor, hence why West Virginia head coach Mark Kellogg said that he had never seen a star like her “all wrapped up into one”. You don’t see a player like Clara Strack too often.

After Kentucky’s 74-73 win over the Mountaineers to go to the Sweet 16, Kellogg again spoke highly of Strack and how she was able to completely alter the game in Kentucky’s blistering 9-0 run to begin the third quarter.

“We knew that their length was probably going to cause some issues at times,” Kellogg noted after the Mountaineers’ loss. “We have learned through the year how to play through that and figure out ways to attack it. I thought in the second quarter we did a good job kind of getting downhill and attacking and getting to the free-throw line a little bit. She did get going in that third quarter, and that was probably my biggest disappointment is we just couldn’t squash that run because I think it was like 7-0 in a minute and a half or something along those lines. I thought we just didn’t quite have the juice I wanted us to have.”

“She’s an All-American for a reason,” Kellogg added. “She’s a matchup problem, but she has been all year. It wasn’t relative to West Virginia, she’s a problem for everyone in the SEC that she plays.”

It’s well-documented at this point that Kenny Brooks and his staff have spent a lot of their time working with Strack solely. Hours upon hours, thousands of reps upon thousands of reps just to try to mold her into the household name that she now is.

“To her credit, coaching staff, she’s put in a lot of time, you can tell — to see where she’s come from when she was a freshman to now and all the ability that she has to shoot it and stretch it,” Kellogg said. “She’s got the little Dirk off-the-one-leg that’s just really, really hard to defend. So, she’s perfected her craft for sure and will continue to get better, but she’s a really good player.”

Strack finished the second-round bout against West Virginia with 18 points, 15 rebounds and four blocks. In the third quarter, she only had four points, but on the defensive end, she contested shots like she always does and came away with eight crucial rebounds during the period.

Kentucky out-rebounded West Virginia 15-4 in the third quarter, and a result, the Cats were able to get just enough possessions and scores that put them over the top in the one-point, decade-in-the-making win in Hope Coliseum.