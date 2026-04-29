Shining a Light on Computer-Assisted Wagering, a.k.a. CAWs, Ahead of Kentucky Derby 152

Sports fans from across the globe are chasing a big win on the First Saturday in May at the Kentucky Derby. For horseplayers who enjoy picking ponies year-round, there is one big elephant in the room that is turning people away from the sport: Computer-Assisted Wagering, better known simply as CAWs.

CAWs have become a three-letter word in the world of horse racing. The sport has a myriad of problems, and this one is growing the list and disenfranchising its most ardent supporters.

What exactly is a CAW? In the plainest terms, horse racing syndicates use algorithms and models to create sophisticated, high-stakes bets.

Why do horseplayers loathe CAWs? The enormous wagers are typically placed just before post time. Horse racing does not operate with fixed odds. In parimutuel wagering, public money is pooled together, and the track takes some of that money, while the rest is divided among the gamblers. This means that when thousands of dollars in wagers drop right before post time, a horse may enter the starting gate at 18-1, but cross the finish line at 6-1. It’s infuriating for handicappers.

Ahead of the biggest weekend in horse racing, journalists are shining a spotlight on CAWs to the general public, and the details are grim.

Is Horse Racing Rigged?

It’s a question that’s been asked many times. C.L. Brown used that heavy-handed accusation when providing a broad description of CAWs to the Courier-Journal audience, the top local publication that covers the Kentucky Derby.

“There’s something building on the horizon that could ultimately take the fun out of it. There’s no joy in finding out the game is rigged,” Brown wrote for the CJ.

“Computer-assisted wagering (CAWs) barely caused a blip two decades ago, but improved technology, and an increase in volume, threatens to destroy the integrity of betting on horse racing by allowing what’s akin to insider trading to thrive. A level playing field is all we ask for, and that is truly becoming a facade with the CAW groups taking over.”

There is a reason why the term “rigged” should be thrown around for CAWs. There are about two dozen of these horse racing syndicates that throw a ton of money around, and some are actually owned by the tracks. According to Brown, Velocity is owned by Churchill Downs, while the Elite Turf Club is owned by NYRA and The Stronach Group.

Horseplayers are supposed to be betting against each other. In the world of CAWs, the common $2 bettor is also betting against the racetrack operators’ CAW syndicates. A CAW syndicate can easily make $5 million in wagers a year.

The Devil is in the Details for CAWs

When you dig even deeper, it paints an even uglier picture. Racetracks are incentivized to grow the betting handle. For years, they’ve offered perks to high rollers. That’s not unusual, even for casinos or sportsbooks. Tracks are offering CAWs a smaller percentage takeout, essentially allowing them to make high-volume wagers at a discount. Dan Wolken made this comparison for Yahoo!

“California-based handicapper Andy Asaro, who has a large social media following, compared it to a poker game where you’re ‘giving 15 percent of every bet back to one person and that person always has the button,’ meaning they have the advantage of being last to act.”

Not only are they getting a leg-up from the racetracks where they are playing wagers, but CAWs have also created an edge in predicting outcomes. The unpredictability makes horse racing exciting, and the models CAWs use are taking it out of the game.

Wolken spoke with Rhodes College economics professor Marshall Gramm, who has been actively tracking CAW activity. This is his thesis: “The CAWs and their algorithms have become very, very good at picking winners, to the point where handicapping their movements might be more fruitful than handicapping the horses themselves.”

Small Steps to Curb Volatility Caused by CAWs

Picking winners isn’t easy. When you can find a winner at the right price, it should be a reward. The algorithms used by CAWs are taking that feeling away from day-to-day horseplayers.

A few places are making small changes to limit the CAWs. In 2021, NYRA placed a cut-off for CAWs, requiring them to place all of their win bets 2 minutes and 59 seconds before post time. In February, they added a 1 minute 59 seconds pre-post time deadline for exacta and trifecta bets. Del Mar has implemented a two-minute deadline for the computers to make wagers on win bets. Churchill Downs has not set any limits on CAW players.

It’s a very small step in the right direction. As of now, there is not enough public pressure to limit the power of CAWs in racing pools. Unfortunately, that public pressure will not be amplified during Kentucky Derby 152. The wagering pools are so large that the CAWs will not be able to drastically impact odds before the horses enter the starting gate. Nevertheless, kudos to those who are shining a light on this problem, one that is slowly disenfranchising this shrinking sport’s most diehard fans.