Showtime! Former Cat Pat Riley gets Statue at Home of the Lakers

The legacy of Pat Riley is felt in every corner of the country. The former Kentucky Wildcat coached the New York Knicks and guided the Miami Heat to multiple titles with Dwyane Wade and LeBron James. All of the accolades elsewhere are incomparable to his accomplishments as a Laker.

One of Rupp’s Runts, he was actually drafted by the San Diego Rockets, but his career highlight came with the Lakers. He was the sixth man on a star-studded 1972 championship team that included Jerry West, Wilt Chamberlain, Elgin Baylor, and Gail Goodrich.

Once his playing days ended, he didn’t immediately jump into coaching. The story of how Riley became the leader of the Showtime Lakers is one of those that seems implausible, but it actually happened.

Riley was a broadcaster for the team when head coach Jack McKinney nearly died in a bicycle accident. Paul Westhead took over the job and Riley became his lead assistant. They won a championship in year one, but the honeymoon didn’t last. Magic Johnson wasn’t a big fan of Westhead. A few games into year three, Jerry Buss had to choose between Westhead or Magic. Of course, they kept Magic. Buss was prepared to name Jerry West the head coach, but West wasn’t ready for the role, eventually aiding Riley on the sideline.

If I lost you, sorry. The Showtime Lakers were that nuts, nuts enough to make a delightful HBO show, but even better on the court.

With Riley pulling all the right levers between Magic and Kareem, the Lakers were one of two teams of the 80s. They won four NBA Championships, while the Celtics won three.

Riley’s reign in L.A. ended in 1990, with the former Cat stepping down at the peak of his powers. After only ten years on the sideline, he was a part of five championship teams.

The four banners he won as a head coach covered the eight-foot-tall, 510-pound bronze statue before it was unveiled to the public. Riley is now one of eight statues outside of Crypto Arena. He’s between two of his starts, Kareem and Magic, holding his hand high, the sign he used to instruct the Lakers to throw it up to the big man.

The likeness of statues isn’t always spot on, but this one works well. The first coach to join the statue park, they have also immortalized Shaq, Kobe, Jerry West, Elgin Baylor, and broadcaster Chick Hearn. Beneath the statue, an inscription reads: “There will come a time when you are challenged, and when that time comes, you must plant your feet. You must stand firm. You must make a point. About who you are, what you do, and where you come from. When that time comes, you do it.”

“I want to thank all of you,” said Pat Riley. “Significance doesn’t come from comfort. It comes from adversity, from discipline, from refusing to be ordinary. One day we look back with the incredible pride and gratitude to have been part of something truly special. That statue right there is loaded up with all of us who took this magical journey.”

Pat Riley is still working for the Heat, but it feels like he’s in the middle of a retirement tour of sorts. Last month, he returned to his old Kentucky home to be honored on the 60th anniversary of Rupp’s Runts’ run to the National Championship Game.

