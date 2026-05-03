Sights and sounds from a historic Kentucky Derby win for Golden Tempo

There is something special about watching history and realizing you’re watching it in real time. That was the case during the 152nd running of the Kentucky Derby, Six Speed (38-1) jumping out to the early lead with the likes of Wonder Dean (26-1) and Pavlovian (50-1) in the mix early — you just knew chaos was coming after the first turn.

Through 3/4 of the race, none of the top three finishers were in the top six. In fact, it wasn’t until the straight shot that third-place finisher Ocelli (70-1) made his push, followed by top contender Renegade (5-1), eyeing the comeback win. Little did he know, though, Golden Tempo (23-1) was coming in from the outside to his right, ready to edge him out at the finish line. It would be a dead-last to first-place finish, setting up the first-ever victory for a female trainer in the event’s rich history.

That was only one of the firsts that came from the one-of-a-kind day at Churchill Downs — although it was no doubt the biggest. It was also the first-ever brother pairing to finish first and second in the Derby among jockeys, with Jose and Irad Ortiz pulling it off. The former became one of just nine jockeys ever to win the Kentucky Derby and Oaks, leading Always a Runner to the win less than 24 hours before. How about we add one more bit of history to the list? Golden Tempo is also just the second horse ever to pull off the victory from the No. 19 position, behind only I’ll Have Another in 2012.

Point being, it was a fun one — really fun one. One worth recapping with all of the top sights and sounds from the evening in Louisville. KSR has everything you need.

WHAT A COMEBACK!

From last to first. Can you even believe it?

FROM LAST PLACE TO KENTUCKY DERBY GLORY, WHAT A RACE FOR GOLDEN TEMPO! 🐎



📺 The 152nd Kentucky Derby on NBC and Peacock pic.twitter.com/yUIczKx4SX — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 2, 2026

Churchill Downs knew what it was witnessing

If a picture is worth a thousand words, this audio and video clip is worth a million.

Listen to that crowd ROAR for the Kentucky Derby's final stretch. 🏟️ pic.twitter.com/vMIcxfuooU — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 3, 2026

Cherie DeVaux celebrates the all-time victory with her family

What’s it like to make history? See it as it’s unfolding with DeVaux, who was losing her mind down the final stretch, surrounded by her family.

The gravity of the moment hitting her as Golden Tempo crossed the finish line is special.

GOLDEN TEMPO wins the Kentucky Derby!!!



Cherie DeVaux becomes the first female trainer to win the Kentucky Derby in its 152 year history.@reredevaux | @jose93_ortiz pic.twitter.com/T8idZtUQzD — America'sBestRacing (@ABRLive) May 2, 2026

A historic trainer/jockey duo reunites at the Winner’s Circle

All of the emotions.

Jose Ortiz makes it rain with roses

When you win your first Kentucky Derby in 11 tries, of course you’re going to celebrate on your way to the Winner’s Circle. How about a shower of roses after winning the big one?

Jose Ortiz's run for the roses calls for an unforgettable victory walk. 🐴 pic.twitter.com/4iUwxAomi0 — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 3, 2026

Celebrities flooded Louisville

Everyone from Jaxson Dart to Chaka Khan to Gronk to Bill Belichick made their way to the 502 to witness Golden Tempo make history.

A star-studded event on the Kentucky Derby red carpet! 🤝 pic.twitter.com/Yi5jHpDPBd — NBC Sports (@NBCSports) May 3, 2026

Kentucky Derby 152 Full Replay

See it all for yourself again and again.

A Happy Derby Day it was, indeed.