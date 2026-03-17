Sign-ups now open for KSR's Lexington Golf Scramble in May

It’s almost that time of year again, my friends. Yes, it’s almost NCAA Tournament time, but also, the KSR Golf Scramble tour is creeping up.

The first KSR summer golf scramble will be held in Lexington at the University Club of Kentucky on Friday, May 29th, 2026. U-Club has been the home to many KSR golf scrambles in the past, including Ryan Lemond’s infamous Putt 4 Prison bit, and the crew is excited to get back this spring.

If you’re interested in joining this year’s fun, sign-ups opened today, Tuesday, March 17. Head over to the event page here for more details and to register.

KSR hopes to see you out there. Until then, Go Cats.