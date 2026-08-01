Churchill Downs Construction Among 4 Significant Developments for the Future of Horse Racing

During the dog days of summer, The Pea Patch at Western Kentucky’s Ellis Park is the only place you’ll find horse racing in the Commonwealth, while most of the attention in the sport is paid to what’s happening at Saratoga in New York and where the surf meets the turf at Del Mar. As Keeneland prepares for the return of the Breeders’ Cup, there are a few other significant developments around the sport, ranging from construction to TV broadcasting rights.

Churchill Downs is in a continuous state of capital improvements, even when it has temporarily pressed pause. That was the case for major infrastructure changes to the infield, but it isn’t stopping them from giving it a facelift for next year’s Kentucky Derby.

The tote boards that surround the Kentucky Derby winner’s circle will be removed to make way for more premium seating options. They are testing out a new infield cabana, which will provide 500 covered seats for those who wish to pony up to stay out of the elements. Churchill Downs will also level out the first turn to construct a sponsored concert stage.

The infield “enhancements” will be ready for Kentucky Derby 153, as will the new expanded Homestretch Club. The final ongoing project, “Victory Run,” will connect the First Turn with the Clubhouse, but it’s not expected to be complete until 2028.

via Churchill Downs Inc.

Preakness at Pimlico with 20,000 Fans

Speaking of construction, Pimlico is currently in a cloud of dust as crews completely demolished Old Hilltop to make way for a brand new home of the Preakness. The $400 million project will take years to complete, but Maryland is determined to get the Preakness back in Baltimore by 2027. That’s because Laurel Park only hosted 4,800 patrons for the second leg of the Triple Crown. Officials plan to build temporary hospitality structures to host 20,000 fans next spring.

It’s a bold strategy, Cotton. Let’s see how it plays out for them.

Churchill Downs Selling Properties

Things got testy between Churchill Downs and the state of Louisiana when the company threatened to pull the plug on horse racing at the historic Fair Grounds. Ultimately, Louisiana won the game of chicken, then sent its third-place finisher from the Louisiana Derby to the Kentucky Derby winner’s circle.

Horse racing in Louisiana is safe, for now, but eight other gaming properties are on the Churchill Downs chopping block. Of the eight, Presque Isle Downs in Erie is the only one that hosts thoroughbred horse racing, while Ocean Downs races with standardbreds.

Presque Isle Downs and Casino (Pennsylvania)

Ocean Downs Casino and Racetrack (Maryland)

Calder Casino (Florida)

Terre Haute Casino Resort (Indiana)

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino (Iowa)

Oxford Casino Hotel (Maine)

del Lago Resort and Casino (New York)

Harlow’s Casino Resort and Spa (Mississippi)

Riverwalk Casino Hotel (Mississippi)

Fox Adds Del Mar to Horse Racing Portfolio

The artist formerly known as TVG is still running on fumes. FanDuelTV will spend its final days on air covering horse racing at Del Mar and the fall meet at Keeneland. Fortunately, one company is prepared to pick up at least some of the slack left behind by TVG.

Beginning in 2027, Fox will add Del Mar to its lengthy list of horse racing properties. In addition to all of the NYRA tracks and Oaklawn, Fox will broadcast Del Mar on America’s Day at the Races. They will kick things off this year with FS1 hosting the $1 Million Pacific Classic on Saturday, Aug. 22.

Tracks in Maryland, Florida, and Kentucky still need a broadcasting home. Will Fox go all-in on horse racing? We’ll be following closely as TVG prepares to close up shop.

I Am Caught in a Vortex of Bad Race Clips

Algorithms can wreck your feed with one misstep. I have ventured into the world of horse racing clips gone wrong. It’s inescapable, and I absolutely love it. Even though many of them are old, I don’t care. Even when you see it, it’s hard to believe.

Horses have been racing for thousands of years. This one takes the cake. pic.twitter.com/9m0hOtjhG8 — Nick Roush (@RoushKSR) July 29, 2026